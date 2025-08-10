Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select

Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites.