Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select

Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites.
New York, NY, August 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, is announcing they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil.
Featuring a powerful blend of USDA-certified organic full-spectrum hemp extract, the CBD Calming Oil is combined with other calming cannabinoids, terpenes, and Ashwagandha to help ease stress and promote relaxation in pets. Made with 98% USDA-certified organic ingredients, it was developed with veterinarian experts and has successfully completed a clinical study confirming its safety and efficacy.
"Pets are members of the family, just like anybody else, and the numbers show it," said Travis Grant, managing director, Independent Innovation Award. "With the humanization of pets, pet parents are constantly on the lookout for products and services that keep their pets healthy and thriving. From supplements and treats to pet insurance, dog feeders and collars, there's a growing preference for premium products and services. This year's winners should be very proud, considering the sheer amount of submissions we received. They represent the best of the best, not just through innovation but their vision, passion, drive and care for our beloved furry companions."
A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year, and prior to this, was selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care. Named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category by Pet Age for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites, they were formulated by pioneers in veterinary cannabis science. Containing clinically studied calming oil for safety and efficacy, they are made with four vet-recommended, USDA Certified Organic hemp ingredients that deliver effective, plant-based calming and mobility support.
The mission of the Editor’s Select program is to recognize products that balance unparalleled quality, value and innovation in a wide range of pet care categories, including apparel, beds, grooming, cleaning, health, food, toys, treats and more. The Editor’s Select is not a nomination-based program and their selections are based on observations at trade shows, in pet shops and during first-hand experiences from the previous year. This year’s the 2025 Editor’s Select unveiling celebrated the best of the best in 49 pet product categories. Prior to this, Rooted Owl®, was named a semi-finalist in 2024 with Pet Care Innovation for their supplement line and part of the class representing innovation across the spectrum of pet care products and services.
"At Rooted Owl®, we are honored to be recognized for multiple awards including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select and, most recently, Pet Innovation Awards,” said Karan Madan, CEO & Founder, Rooted Owl®. “This acknowledgment validates our dedication to providing pets with the highest-quality, science-backed products for their health and well-being. Our Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites and Calming CBD Oil are a testament to our commitment to combining innovation with nature's most effective ingredients, and we are thrilled to see them celebrated for their impact on pet care.”
Created for a new generation of pet parents, Rooted Owl® believes that pets are family and that they deserve the same quality, precision, and care they expect for themselves. Meeting that demand with a science-backed, human-grade approach to pet wellness, Rooted Owl® combines nature’s most powerful active ingredients with next-generation delivery systems.
All of Rooted Owl®’s supplements are backed by scientific research, formulated by veterinarians, manufactured in a GMP FDA-registered facility, and meticulously developed with standardized extracts to guarantee the highest concentration of active ingredients. Free from fillers and made with human-grade ingredients, their small vegan capsules ensure easy dosing and consumption for all dogs and cats, from small to large breeds.
In addition to Rooted Owl®’s best-selling Joint & Muscle Health and Weight Management supplements leading the way, their supplement line includes a full range of targeted products that are receiving outstanding feedback from veterinarians and pet parents alike including:
Cardio Support
Natural Immunity
Turmeric
Liver Support
Urinary Support
Blood Support
Each formula a part of their supplement line targets a specific need and reflects their commitment to combining nature and science to deliver better outcomes.
Further setting them apart from the rest, Rooted Owl® was born out of a simple yet powerful idea that “less can be more.” Their products are built around a smarter delivery system of microdose capsules that allows them to avoid the common pitfalls of powders, chews, and liquids while maximizing results and minimizing fuss. Additionally, this format not only supports better outcomes, but also makes it easier for pet parents to stay consistent, which is critical for managing chronic or preventive care. Every formula targets a specific condition and is designed to meet the expectations of today’s most conscious consumers.
About Rooted Owl®
Rooted Owl® is dedicated to redefining pet wellness with scientifically supported, naturally sourced supplements designed for optimal absorption and efficacy. With a focus on high-quality active ingredients, advanced formulations, and easy consumption, Rooted Owl® offers next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
