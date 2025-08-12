Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets.
Manassas, VA, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event.
The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, located in Ashland Community Square in Manassas, Virginia (a veteran owned franchise), is generously donating six pairs of Washington Commanders* home game football tickets to benefit two local veteran, nonprofit organizations: Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers. These organizations will sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a game day experience for two at Northwest Stadium. Participants will purchase a ticket or tickets and select the game they’d like to try to win. One winning raffle ticket will be randomly selected at the restaurant one week prior to each game. The winner will receive a pair of tickets, premier parking and full access to the Touchdown Club 3-hours prior to the game through the third quarter of the game with complimentary food, beverages and private restrooms. One hundred percent of proceeds raised through the raffle will be split between Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers.
"We wanted to create an exciting opportunity that brings the community together while giving back to those who have given so much," said Michael Bonanno, Marine veteran and one of the owners of The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater. "As a veteran-owned business, it’s important for us to support our fellow veterans, and we hope this event will inspire others to do the same."
The first raffle and kick-off event will be held at the All American Steakhouse Restaurant in Manassas VA on August 17, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To support these great charities, a local business and to get a chance to win an amazing game day experience, participants can purchase raffle tickets online at https://donate.semperk9.org/Raffle (https://donate.semperk9.org/event/the-all-american-steakhouse-and-sports-theater-raffle/e710094).
“Since purchasing the restaurant (with my wife Dianne and fellow Marine veteran Justin Pierce), we’ve always been about community having lived locally for more than 20 years,” said Michael Bonanno. “And this is a fun way to come together, celebrate football, and make a real impact in the lives of local veterans.”
About The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater
The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater is a veteran-owned restaurant and sports bar that offers an inviting atmosphere for guests to enjoy great food, drinks, and exciting live sports. Its owners live in the local community, served in the military and they’re eager to give back to those who have served and the community in which they raised their families. The All American Steakhouse is a proud hub for food lovers, sports fans and those passionate about supporting the local community.
This is not a Franchise wide initiative. The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, located at 5594 Ashland Community Square, Manassas, Virginia 20112 is independently owned and operated.
About the Veteran Organizations
Semper K9 Assistance Dogs is a combat veteran founded and operated charity, and their mission is to enhance the quality of life for wounded members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families by providing custom-trained mental health mobility service dogs. Using rescued and donated dogs, Semper K9 provides service dogs for psychiatric and mobility challenges free of charge to disabled veterans.
For more information, please visit: https://www.semperk9.org.
Patriots for Disabled Divers (PFDD) is a charity for - and inspired by - disabled Veterans. We are a group of divers dedicated to bringing the joy and therapeutic benefits of scuba to Veterans with disabilities. To date, we’ve helped over 1200 men and women experience freedom in the underwater world. Scuba diving provides a unique environment with many therapeutic effects that can’t be replicated on land. For one, the weightlessness of being underwater can relieve physical pain. Also, completing a scuba certification can help a disabled person feel more in control and experience a sense of achievement. If I can breathe underwater, what else is possible? Our divers also tell us the mental benefits of scuba and being in the silent world underwater, gives them a chance to focus and just breathe. To provide a strong social circle, we also surround our disabled Veterans with a support system of dive buddies, in a dive family.
For more information, please visit: https://www.patriotsfordisableddivers.org
* The raffle prizes are donated tickets from a season ticket member and has no association with the Washington Commanders.
Media Contact:
Justin Pierce, Owner
The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater
Phone: (703) 587-8029
Email: Piercejdusmc@gmail.com
Website: theallamericansteakhouse.com (Manassas location)
The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, located in Ashland Community Square in Manassas, Virginia (a veteran owned franchise), is generously donating six pairs of Washington Commanders* home game football tickets to benefit two local veteran, nonprofit organizations: Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers. These organizations will sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a game day experience for two at Northwest Stadium. Participants will purchase a ticket or tickets and select the game they’d like to try to win. One winning raffle ticket will be randomly selected at the restaurant one week prior to each game. The winner will receive a pair of tickets, premier parking and full access to the Touchdown Club 3-hours prior to the game through the third quarter of the game with complimentary food, beverages and private restrooms. One hundred percent of proceeds raised through the raffle will be split between Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers.
"We wanted to create an exciting opportunity that brings the community together while giving back to those who have given so much," said Michael Bonanno, Marine veteran and one of the owners of The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater. "As a veteran-owned business, it’s important for us to support our fellow veterans, and we hope this event will inspire others to do the same."
The first raffle and kick-off event will be held at the All American Steakhouse Restaurant in Manassas VA on August 17, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To support these great charities, a local business and to get a chance to win an amazing game day experience, participants can purchase raffle tickets online at https://donate.semperk9.org/Raffle (https://donate.semperk9.org/event/the-all-american-steakhouse-and-sports-theater-raffle/e710094).
“Since purchasing the restaurant (with my wife Dianne and fellow Marine veteran Justin Pierce), we’ve always been about community having lived locally for more than 20 years,” said Michael Bonanno. “And this is a fun way to come together, celebrate football, and make a real impact in the lives of local veterans.”
About The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater
The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater is a veteran-owned restaurant and sports bar that offers an inviting atmosphere for guests to enjoy great food, drinks, and exciting live sports. Its owners live in the local community, served in the military and they’re eager to give back to those who have served and the community in which they raised their families. The All American Steakhouse is a proud hub for food lovers, sports fans and those passionate about supporting the local community.
This is not a Franchise wide initiative. The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, located at 5594 Ashland Community Square, Manassas, Virginia 20112 is independently owned and operated.
About the Veteran Organizations
Semper K9 Assistance Dogs is a combat veteran founded and operated charity, and their mission is to enhance the quality of life for wounded members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families by providing custom-trained mental health mobility service dogs. Using rescued and donated dogs, Semper K9 provides service dogs for psychiatric and mobility challenges free of charge to disabled veterans.
For more information, please visit: https://www.semperk9.org.
Patriots for Disabled Divers (PFDD) is a charity for - and inspired by - disabled Veterans. We are a group of divers dedicated to bringing the joy and therapeutic benefits of scuba to Veterans with disabilities. To date, we’ve helped over 1200 men and women experience freedom in the underwater world. Scuba diving provides a unique environment with many therapeutic effects that can’t be replicated on land. For one, the weightlessness of being underwater can relieve physical pain. Also, completing a scuba certification can help a disabled person feel more in control and experience a sense of achievement. If I can breathe underwater, what else is possible? Our divers also tell us the mental benefits of scuba and being in the silent world underwater, gives them a chance to focus and just breathe. To provide a strong social circle, we also surround our disabled Veterans with a support system of dive buddies, in a dive family.
For more information, please visit: https://www.patriotsfordisableddivers.org
* The raffle prizes are donated tickets from a season ticket member and has no association with the Washington Commanders.
Media Contact:
Justin Pierce, Owner
The All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater
Phone: (703) 587-8029
Email: Piercejdusmc@gmail.com
Website: theallamericansteakhouse.com (Manassas location)
Contact
JGI Steak I LLC, dba The All American Steakhouse & Sports TheaterContact
Justin Pierce
(703) 587-8029
theallamericansteakhouse.com
Justin Pierce
(703) 587-8029
theallamericansteakhouse.com
Categories