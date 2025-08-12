Willis Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
Austin, TX, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes as a member Willis, a global advisory, broking, and solutions firm focused on risk, human capital, and financial consulting.
“Willis has a proven track record in helping organizations navigate uncertainty and build lasting resilience,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Willis and its leadership, who recognize the profound potential of a nuclear power renaissance and offer unmatched expertise to help this industry lead the way—right here in Texas.”
“Willis is proud to join the TNA, standing alongside industry leaders who share our commitment to a safe, secure, and sustainable nuclear future,” said Willis Global Head of Nuclear, Kate Fowler. “Our support reflects not only our confidence in the sector’s innovation and resilience, but also our dedication to helping clients navigate the evolving nuclear energy landscape with clarity, confidence, and robust risk mitigation strategies.”
About Willis / WTW
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is a premier global professional services firm. It specializes in data‑driven, insight‑led solutions that span three core areas: people, risk, and capital—delivered to help organizations become more resilient, engaged, and high-performing. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of its colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, WTW helps their clients sharpen strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate workforce and maximize performance. To learn more, visit www.wtwco.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
