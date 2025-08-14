Jill Wagner Welcomes Guests to Tennessee Farm for 3rd Annual “Patriotic Pick” Benefiting Special Operations Warrior Foundation
Tellico Plains, TN, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Actress and Tennessee resident Jill Wagner is proud to announce the return of the 3rd annual Patriotic Pick event, taking place September 6, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at her scenic Scott Mansion Farms in Tellico Plains, TN. The event supports the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF), an organization close to Wagner’s heart due to her husband's military service.
Best known for her roles in Lioness, Wipeout, and a host of Hallmark and GAC films, Wagner is a longtime advocate for military families. “It’s an honor to host Patriotic Pick again and welcome the community to our farm in support of America’s Special Operations warriors and their families,” she said.
Set against the stunning Appalachian landscape, Patriotic Pick offers a family-friendly celebration of Americana: grape picking, live music, hayrides, and a vibrant farmer’s market. Proceeds benefit SOWF’s mission, which includes “Cradle to Career” scholarships for children of fallen Special Operators, support for Medal of Honor Recipients, and emergency financial aid for wounded, ill, or injured personnel.
For more information or to get involved, visit https://scottmansionfarms.com/about-us.
About SOWF:
The Special Operations Warrior Foundation honors fallen Special Operators and Medal of Honor Recipients by providing full educational funding and family support. This includes college-to-career transition services and emergency grants for those wounded or hospitalized during service.
About Jill Wagner:
Jill Wagner is an accomplished actress, producer, and TV host. Off-screen, she’s a dedicated supporter of veteran causes and military families, using her platform to raise awareness and support for those who serve.
Best known for her roles in Lioness, Wipeout, and a host of Hallmark and GAC films, Wagner is a longtime advocate for military families. “It’s an honor to host Patriotic Pick again and welcome the community to our farm in support of America’s Special Operations warriors and their families,” she said.
Set against the stunning Appalachian landscape, Patriotic Pick offers a family-friendly celebration of Americana: grape picking, live music, hayrides, and a vibrant farmer’s market. Proceeds benefit SOWF’s mission, which includes “Cradle to Career” scholarships for children of fallen Special Operators, support for Medal of Honor Recipients, and emergency financial aid for wounded, ill, or injured personnel.
For more information or to get involved, visit https://scottmansionfarms.com/about-us.
About SOWF:
The Special Operations Warrior Foundation honors fallen Special Operators and Medal of Honor Recipients by providing full educational funding and family support. This includes college-to-career transition services and emergency grants for those wounded or hospitalized during service.
About Jill Wagner:
Jill Wagner is an accomplished actress, producer, and TV host. Off-screen, she’s a dedicated supporter of veteran causes and military families, using her platform to raise awareness and support for those who serve.
Contact
White Stone MarketingContact
Sarah Baker
916.864.3434
https://www.whitestonemarketing.com
Sarah Baker
916.864.3434
https://www.whitestonemarketing.com
Categories