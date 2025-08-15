Vivage-Beecan Hosts 16th Annual Lake Loop to Support Resident Holiday Celebrations

Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau–themed event brings together residents, staff, volunteers, and sponsors for a fun run/walk-n-roll, live music, games, and community connection, raising funds for resident holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities.