Announcing GayVeteransUS-Inc Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community
This new website is dedicated to supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community with regional business, organizational - highlighting Veteran owned businesses and organizations- events resources, camaraderie, and information they need. Run by the community, for the community. This new veteran owned 501c3 website falls under the GayVeteransUS Inc. umbrella. GayVeteransUS Inc proudly supports the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community.
Hermitage, TN, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On The Web: https://www.tnpridecoop.com
"This is one way to give thanks to the Tennessee LGBTQ Veterans Community," said Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster.
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. TNPrideCoop.com is run by veteran and community volunteers, so their expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@tnpridecoop.com (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.lgbtqnonprofits.org
"This is one way to give thanks to the Tennessee LGBTQ Veterans Community," said Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster.
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. TNPrideCoop.com is run by veteran and community volunteers, so their expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@tnpridecoop.com (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.lgbtqnonprofits.org
Contact
GayVeteransUS-IncContact
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.lgbtqnonprofits.org
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred .
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.lgbtqnonprofits.org
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred .
Categories