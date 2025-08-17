Announcing GayVeteransUS-Inc Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community

This new website is dedicated to supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community with regional business, organizational - highlighting Veteran owned businesses and organizations- events resources, camaraderie, and information they need. Run by the community, for the community. This new veteran owned 501c3 website falls under the GayVeteransUS Inc. umbrella. GayVeteransUS Inc proudly supports the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community.