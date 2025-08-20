AuthZed Launches AuthZed Cloud, Self-Service Authorization for Modern Applications and AI Systems
Run Authorization Like the Rest of Your Cloud Infrastructure
New York, NY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AuthZed, the Authorization Infrastructure Company, today announced AuthZed Cloud, a self-service platform that lets businesses run authorization infrastructure like the rest of their cloud infrastructure - provisioned, managed, and scaled on-demand. AuthZed Cloud removes the need to build and maintain custom authorization stacks, allowing engineering teams to focus on building products, not permissions systems.
“With AuthZed Cloud, companies of any size can manage authorization just like their cloud services - self-serve, scalable, and integrated at the infrastructure layer,” said Jake Moshenko, CEO of AuthZed. “We simplify permissions, so businesses can grow faster without being bogged down by policies and custom authorization logic for every application.”
Many organizations rely on custom-built authorization logic for each application, leading to duplicated effort, inconsistent policies, and fragmented access control. This patchwork approach not only slows down development, but also increases the risk of misconfigurations as sensitive permissions are repeatedly reimplemented. AuthZed Cloud solves this by centralizing authorization at the infrastructure layer, providing a single system of record that can serve all applications and AI systems enabling secure, scalable growth across the business.
“Just as self-service cloud infrastructure fueled digital transformation, self-service authorization will be key to scaling modern businesses,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President for IDC's Security & Trust research practice. “Hard coded, homegrown solutions eventually become a problematic source of identity drift. Programmable authorization can provide proper structural governance and least privilege from day one and throughout the life cycle of the application.”
AuthZed Cloud offers the same core benefits as AuthZed Dedicated (centralized permissions, simplified access control, and robust security) without the extra expense of being fully single-tenant. While AuthZed Cloud doesn’t support advanced isolation and configuration features such as individualized cloud accounts, private networking, and globally deployed, multi-region permissions systems, customers still receive the same isolated deployments and dedicated storage, minimizing noisy neighbor downsides while maximizing cost efficiency.
“We love Authzed—it makes evolving our permissions model effortless, with a powerful schema language, makes rapid prototyping possible along with rock-solid production performance, all without heavy maintenance,” said Lita Cho, CTO at moment.dev. “Authzed Cloud delivers the power and reliability of Dedicated at a startup-friendly price, without the hassle of running SpiceDB. That lets me focus on building our modern docs platform, confident our authorization is secure, fast, and future-proof.”
About AuthZed
AuthZed is on a mission to fix access control by providing authorization infrastructure. AuthZed provides one authorization system for your entire application ecosystem, eliminating authorization silos and simplifying your architecture with a centralized permissions platform. Trusted by developer and platform teams at Workday, National Bank of Canada, Turo, Neo Financial and more. To learn more, visit authzed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
