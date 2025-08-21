EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EVOLV, a leader in advanced paint protection films and installer support, today announced a strategic collaboration with Paint Is Dead (PID), the global authority on automotive restyling and culture, to launch PID PPF—a new line of premium paint protection films built for installers who demand performance, style, and speed.
By combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, PID PPF delivers professional-grade protection with a culture-first aesthetic. The debut collection launches not only with high-gloss and matte clear finishes but also with gloss carbon fiber and a curated range of colors, expanding the creative possibilities for installers and vehicle owners alike.
“PID PPF is built for the way top installers actually work—fast installs, fewer comebacks, and finishes that photograph beautifully,” said Mattia Casarotto, President at EVOLV. “We combined installer feedback with materials R&D to deliver a film that’s durable, easy to lay, and visually flawless.”
“Paint Is Dead has always pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in restyling,” said Austin Smith, President at Paint Is Dead. “Partnering with EVOLV lets us bring that same vision to protection. PID PPF keeps the vibe alive while protecting the build—because paint doesn’t protect itself.”
Product Highlights:
- Optically clear TPU base engineered for true-to-color clarity and deep gloss.
- Self-healing top coat reduces light swirls and marring with heat.
- Hydrophobic, stain-resistant chemistry repels water and resists etching.
- Installer-friendly adhesive system with balanced tack and repositionability.
- Proven durability against UV, yellowing, and environmental exposure.
- Finishes at launch: High-gloss and matte clear, gloss carbon fiber, and new color - options, with additional specialty finishes to follow under PID’s design program.
Launch Details:
The PID PPF line officially debuts on August 21, 2025, at Wrapscon in Long Beach, California. The launch includes clear gloss and matte PPF, plus carbon fiber and color finishes, with an expanded roadmap of colors rolling out through PID’s design program.
Availability & Channels:
PID PPF is available through official distributors worldwide. In the United States, distribution is already in place. Internationally, products will be available via authorized local distributors and direct online sales through PID PPF. The EVOLV European hub further enhances global availability by accelerating deliveries and streamlining access.
Samples & Programs:
To support shops and client approvals, installer swatchbooks and demo kits are available to qualified installers. Dealer and installer applications are now open for participation in the authorized PID PPF programs.
Where to Learn More
Product and technical information: ppfpid.com
U.S. purchasing and support: theevolv.com
Contact
EVOLVContact
Mattia Casarotto
+1 954-908-5568
theevolv.com
