Healing and C-PTSD Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Community Hub for Survivors of Complex Trauma
Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest trauma-informed community with over 340K members on Instagram, has launched the CPTSD Community Hub — a private, survivor-led space offering support circles, trauma education, and tools for healing. Designed for those living with Complex PTSD, the Hub provides connection, resources, and validation for survivors who’ve long been overlooked.
New York, NY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest survivor-led Complex PTSD community with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram, has launched the C-PTSD Community Hub — a private, membership-based platform created by and for people living with the long-term impacts of trauma.
What Is Complex PTSD?
C-PTSD develops from chronic trauma such as childhood abuse, neglect, domestic violence, or systemic harm. Unlike PTSD, which is often linked to a single traumatic event, CPTSD results from repeated trauma over time and can cause chronic shame, nervous system dysregulation, relationship struggles, and difficulty feeling safe in the world. Despite its widespread impact, CPTSD remains unrecognized in the DSM, leaving countless survivors misdiagnosed, unsupported, or invisible in traditional mental health systems.
What the Hub Offers
The C-PTSD Community Hub is designed to meet survivors where they are providing trauma-informed connection, education, and tools in a survivor-led space. Members gain access to:
Survivor-Led Support Circles — Monthly small groups focused on specific needs such as Raised by Narcissists, Parenting with CPTSD, Addiction Recovery, Sexual Abuse, Child Sexual Abuse, Domestic Abuse, Immigrant Support, LGBTQIA+ Support, and BBIPOC Support.
Trauma-Informed Resource Library — The CPTSD Toolkit, somatic healing tools, nervous system regulation guides, the Support Letters Initiative, plus an archive of every past event hosted on the platform.
Live Events and Workshops — Expert-led deep dives, interactive Q&As, and panels on trauma recovery, boundaries, nervous system regulation, and more.
Healing & Somatic Practices — EFT/Tapping, breathwork, movement-based healing, and grounding techniques to support nervous system health.
Community Connection Events — Virtual gatherings and meet-ups designed to foster belonging and friendship among survivors.
“Healing from C-PTSD isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s why the Hub was built with layers of support—whether you need education, connection, or just a place to be understood,” said Danielle Carpio, founder of Healing and CPTSD™. “This is the community so many of us needed but couldn’t find.”
With a sliding-scale membership model, the Hub is accessible to survivors worldwide, offering depth, belonging, and healing that goes far beyond what social platforms can provide.
Membership is now open at: https://healing-and-c-ptsd-community.mn.co/
About Healing and C-PTSD™
Healing and C-PTSD™ is the world’s largest survivor-led community for people living with Complex PTSD. Through education, advocacy, and peer-driven spaces, Healing and C-PTSD™ is reframing the way trauma and recovery are understood — and reminding survivors that healing is possible.
Contact
Healing & CPTSD LLCContact
Chris Davis
347-677-3891
www.healingandcptsd.com
