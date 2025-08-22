Healing and C-PTSD Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Community Hub for Survivors of Complex Trauma

Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest trauma-informed community with over 340K members on Instagram, has launched the CPTSD Community Hub — a private, survivor-led space offering support circles, trauma education, and tools for healing. Designed for those living with Complex PTSD, the Hub provides connection, resources, and validation for survivors who’ve long been overlooked.