Grease Performs at Historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC
RhinoLeap Productions announces its final production of its 10th Anniversary Season will be the musical Grease. Grease, in co-production with Temple Theatre, will open on September 27 at the historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC. The production will close on October 12.
Asheboro, NC, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RhinoLeap Completes 10th Anniversary Season with Grease
Arguably the most frequently produced musical in the American Theatre, Grease tells the story of a whirlwind summer romance between bad boy Danny and girl-next-door Sandy. Once the summer has come to a close, they are unexpectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for her senior year. Can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love? Grease celebrates Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.
Sunset Theatre
234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC
Tickets are available at rhinoleap.com or in-person at the Brightside Gallery located at 170 Worth Street, Asheboro, NC.
Tickets to all RhinoLeap productions are free for all teenagers living in Randolph County. Just show up to any performance 30 minutes before showtime to get your free ticket on a first come, first served basis.
About RhinoLeap:
RhinoLeap's mission is to demonstrate the power of the arts to transform rural communities. We must reflect those communities with the productions we present and strike a balance between asking meaningful questions and our desire to entertain. We must create education programs anchored in truth and tell stories that encompass all ethnic, religious, and gender identities. RhinoLeap Productions was founded in 2015 and become a non-profit in 2017. Since then, we have produced 31 productions and have performed and/or taught in 17 counties across North Carolina. Our creations include live theater, dance, and music as well as radio and shortform documentaries.
