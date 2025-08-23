Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California

Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next.