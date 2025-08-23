Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next.
Sacramento, CA, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Huisman Auctions, Inc., a trusted name in professional auctions since 1964, is pleased to announce the upcoming online fleet liquidation auction of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans. This special event offers buyers, entrepreneurs, and fleet operators the opportunity to acquire versatile step vans ideal for delivery, food truck conversions, mobile businesses, and contractor use.
The auction features multiple units located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, California. Vans range from running fleet-maintained vehicles to project-ready units, providing opportunities for both business owners and bargain hunters alike.
Auction Close Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 – 1:00 PM (PT)
Whitelist Auction Notice: This is a restricted auction. Only pre-approved, qualified bidders will be permitted to participate. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to apply early to ensure access to bid.
Auction Highlights:
Multiple 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans
Perfect for food trucks, delivery fleets, mobile workshops, or resale
Spacious interiors and durable Ford E-450 chassis
Units offered “as-is” with both running and non-running vans available
Convenient California pickup locations: Sacramento, Fresno, San Leandro
Quote from Huisman Auctions:
“Our step van auction is an exciting opportunity for small business owners, food truck entrepreneurs, and delivery service providers,” said Janine Huisman, CEO and third-generation auctioneer at Huisman Auctions. “These vans are incredibly versatile and can become the foundation for a profitable business venture. By offering them through a competitive online auction, we ensure fair market pricing and accessibility for qualified buyers.”
For over 60 years, Huisman Auctions has provided trusted auction and appraisal services throughout California, helping businesses, organizations, and individuals turn assets into opportunity.
About Huisman Auctions, Inc.
Founded in 1964, Huisman Auctions is a third-generation, family-owned business specializing in commercial, industrial, and estate liquidation. Known for its transparent process and extensive buyer network, Huisman Auctions continues to serve clients across California with professionalism and integrity.
Contact
Janine Huisman
209-745-4390
huismanauction.com
