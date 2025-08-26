Le Marche Region Featured at the Nasdaq Tower: from Italy’s “Hidden Gem” to Global Destination Brand
An evocative promotion about Le Marche launched at New York's most important crossroad, featuring Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. A bold choice made by ATIM, aiming to reach 1.6 million impressions over six days.
New York, NY, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Le Marche Region of Italy elevates its narrative in Times Square, the world's piazza! By stepping onto the biggest global stage, this beautiful area seizes the momentum of global demand and transforms its heritage into a modern international brand, with a compelling video campaign in the heart of the Big Apple. The promotion is currently being broadcast on the famous Nasdaq Tower, a universally recognized symbol of innovation, business, and culture.
The video, which illustrates the region's touristic offerings, features Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi as its ambassador. With the captivating tagline "Le Marche. Pure Italy. Wildly Personal," the campaign, conceived and developed by Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization (ATIM), aims to convey the region's landscape, culture, food, wine, and tourism excellence in an emotional and contemporary semantic, presenting it as an ideal destination for those seeking authenticity, well-being, and timeless beauty.
The Nasdaq Tower, located at 4 Times Square (at the intersection of 43rd Street and Broadway), houses one of the largest and most technologically advanced LED screens in the world: a cylindrical display over 120 feet tall, which wraps around the building and broadcasts 24/7 promotional content.
The campaign will be generating an estimated 1.6 million impressions. Indeed, every day, about 400,000 people pass through Times Square, providing an extraordinary showcase for any message projected on this iconic screen. The Nasdaq Tower is often chosen for international launches, cultural events, and institutional celebrations, becoming a true symbol of global authority and relevance.
The strategic choice to promote the Marche Region in this context reflects the growing demand among the American public for authentic, transformative, and culturally profound travel experiences. The lifestyle depicted in the promotional video (which uses images from the Marche Region's 2025 commercial, available at the link below) highlights the Marche region's key assets, conveying Italy's "soft power" model, capable of inspiring tourism, investment, and new connections between the two countries.
The campaign is part of a broader plan to enhance and internationalize the Marche, aiming to strengthen the region's presence on the international market through visual storytelling, high-impact visibility strategies, and co-marketing activities such as attracting journalists and influencers from abroad, particularly the US.
