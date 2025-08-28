St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 7th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 18

Guests can expect new and updated attractions this year, plus perennial favorites, including: A special presentation on church architecture, the ever-popular choir concert, church tours throughout the day, the full range of delicious ethnic foods and treats offered in previous years, plus a completely new Polynesian food booth, and shopping at the open-air, multi-ethnic bakery and marketplace.