Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience
Leander, TX, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Warm Audio, manufacturer of classic-inspired professional recording gear, microphones, and guitar pedals, announces the release of three new large-diaphragm condenser microphones. Building on the success of the WA-47jr, one of Warm Audio’s best-selling microphones since 2017, Warm Audio expands its offerings with the introduction of the WA-87jr, as well as the newly developed WA-47jr Studio Essential and WA-87jr Studio Essential models.
Jr Series
Modern, transformerless circuitry
Same capsule as flagship version
Full multi-pattern functionality
High-pass filter & -10dB pad
Shockmount, hardmount, pouch
$299 | 349 € incl. VAT | £299 incl. VAT
Black & Nickel
Jr Studio Essential Series
Modern, transformerless circuitry
Same capsule as flagship version
Cardioid only
Hardmount, pouch
$199 | 219 € incl. VAT | £199 incl. VAT
Black & Nickel
Each microphone is meticulously engineered to recreate the unmistakable sound profiles of the classic ‘47 or ‘87-style studio microphones. To achieve this, all four models are built around the exact same professional mic capsules as their flagship Warm Audio studio counterparts, delivering true classic tones at affordable price points.
The 47 Series: Rich Analog Warmth with Timeless Studio Tone
Both the WA-47jr and the WA-47jr Studio Essential follow in the footsteps of the legendary ‘47-style tube microphone—revered for its smooth highs, rich midrange, and full low-end character. Modeled after the flagship WA-47 tube mic, these FET-based designs offer the same unmistakable sonic character in a modern, transformerless format. At the heart of each mic is Warm Audio’s vintage-accurate K47-style capsule, delivering the lush, analog warmth found on countless iconic recordings.
The current WA-47jr features a dual-backplate K47-style capsule and offers modern flexibility with three selectable polar patterns (cardioid, omni, figure-8), a -10 dB pad for capturing loud sources, and a 70 Hz high-pass filter for reducing unwanted low-frequency noise. Combining one of the most sought-after, vintage condenser capsules of all time with carefully designed contemporary circuitry, the WA-47jr delivers rich analog warmth on sources such as vocals, acoustic guitar, drums, pianos, streaming, podcasts, and more. To fit the needs of all creatives, the WA-47jr is complete with a professional shockmount, hard mount, and leather storage pouch.
The new WA-47jr Studio Essential (SE) retains the same core tonal profile, using a single-backplate version of the K47-style capsule in a streamlined, fixed-cardioid design. With the same ultra-low self-noise, wide dynamic range, and fully discrete signal path of the Jr, the WA-47jr Studio Essential delivers professional studio sound straight out of the box. Perfect for: musicians, streamers, podcasters, and voice artists who want legendary analog tone without the need for pattern switching or onboard controls.
The 87 Series: Pristine Clarity and Studio Polish
Both the WA-87jr and the WA-87jr Studio Essential recreate the iconic tone of the famous ‘87-style studio microphone—renowned for its pristine top end, detailed midrange, and polished vocal presence. Following the design of our professional WA-87 R2 microphone, these FET-based mics bring the unmistakable clarity and character of classic studio sound into a modern, transformerless format. Each mic is built around Warm Audio’s K87-style capsule, accurately recreating one of the most sought-after large-diaphragm capsules in recording history, delivering the all-time studio favorite tone found on countless legendary vocal and instrument tracks.
The WA-87jr features a dual-backplate K87-style capsule paired with a transformerless, low-noise circuit for clean, articulate sound across a wide range of sources. With three selectable polar patterns (cardioid, omni, figure-8), a -10 dB pad for capturing loud sources, and an 80 Hz high-pass filter for reducing unwanted low-frequency noise, it’s a versatile tool for lead vocals, acoustic instruments, drums, and more. With a professional shockmount, hard mount, and leather storage pouch, this mic is right at home in a pro studio or a personal setup.
The WA-87jr Studio Essential simplifies the design while preserving the core tonal qualities of the WA-87jr. It uses a single-backplate version of the same K87-style capsule to deliver crisp high-end detail and a clean, focused midrange in a fixed-cardioid format. With the same ultra-low self-noise, wide dynamic range, and fully discrete signal path of the Jr, the WA-87jr Studio Essential delivers analog warmth and pristine detail. Perfect for: vocalists, voice artists, acoustic instruments, podcasters, streamers, and creators seeking professional studio tone in a streamlined package.
Like all Warm Audio products, each microphone in the Jr and Jr Studio Essential Series is meticulously hand-tested and inspected by Warm Audio technicians in Austin, TX, and comes with the industry-leading 5-year warranty.
Pricing & Availability
WA-47jr and WA-87jr - $299 | 349 € incl. VAT | £299 incl. VAT
WA-47jr SE and WA-87jr SE - $199 | 219 € incl. VAT | £199 incl. VAT
All are available in nickel and black finishes at authorized retailers worldwide. For more information on each microphone visit www.warmaudio.com.
Contact
Hillary Lyle
512-647-1539
www.warmaudio.com
www.warmaudio.com
