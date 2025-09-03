Intecrowd Launches Timesheet Assistant App to Automate Time Tracking, Now Available on the Workday Marketplace
Streamlining Time Entry with AI-Powered Automation
Lake Worth, FL, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intecrowd, a Workday Innovation and Services Partner, has announced the release of the Timesheet Assistant App, now available on the Workday Marketplace. This Marketplace App is designed to simplify and streamline the time tracking process by using AI to automatically generate timesheets based on calendar data, shift schedules, and project allocations—reclaiming hundreds of thousands of dollars* in annual productivity with a digital worker that saves time for every employee.
Reimagining Timesheets with the Assistance of AI
Manually filling out timesheets is a time-consuming task that adds unnecessary administrative overhead. The Timesheet Assistant App eliminates this burden by leveraging AI to infer time blocks from employee meetings, job responsibilities, and planned work. Employees remain in control, with the ability to review and edit their entries as needed, ensuring human oversight while saving time across the workforce.
Key Features & Benefits:
● AI-Generated Timesheets – Automatically drafts Workday-compatible time entries using calendar and project data.
● Human-Centric Oversight – Empowers employees to review, edit, and approve their timesheets.
● Customizable & Secure – Tailor the logic and integrate additional data sources; deploy in your own cloud environment.
● Reduce Manual Effort – Eliminate repetitive data entry and free up time for higher-value work.
Real Results: Tangible Time & Cost Savings
*Timesheet Assistant delivers a significant return on investment by reducing the time employees spend manually entering hours. With just 15 minutes saved per week, organizations can realize hundreds of thousands to millions in annual productivity savings, depending on workforce size.
For example:
● 1,000 employees = up to $845,000/year saved
● 10,000 employees = up to $8.4 million/year saved
“With Timesheet Assistant, we're bringing intelligent automation directly into the Workday platform,” said Don McDougal, CEO at Intecrowd. “Employees spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time focusing on meaningful work—all while ensuring data accuracy and compliance.”
Availability and Next Steps
The Timesheet Assistant App is now available in the Workday Marketplace. To learn more or request a demo, visit Intecrowd.com.
About Intecrowd
Intecrowd is a premier Workday-only services partner, delivering strategic deployment, optimization, and full life-cycle support through a global team spanning 10 countries to organizations worldwide. With tailored solutions and expert guidance, Intecrowd supports more than 1,000 Workday customers to maximize their Workday investments. For more than a decade, Intecrowd has operated with the mindset of a boutique firm, while offering enterprise-level expertise in Workday deployments, Phase X implementations, AI-driven innovations, and ongoing system optimization.
Contact
IntecrowdContact
Mike Christman, SVP Business Development
+1 (443) 875-7616
https://intecrowd.com
