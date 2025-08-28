RocketCup Coffee Launches ‘Cuse® Coffee: a Limited Roast Celebrating Orange Pride with Syracuse University®
RocketCup Coffee has launched 'Cuse® Coffee, a custom blend created for Syracuse University fans, alumni, and students. Available for a limited time at rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse and select retail partners, this specialty roast celebrates Orange pride.
Syracuse, NY, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RocketCup Coffee proudly announces the launch of its licensed Syracuse University® coffee, ‘Cuse® Coffee, a custom blend created for fans, alumni, and students who live and breathe Orange pride. This specialty roast is now available at rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse and through select retail partners for a limited time.
The launch follows a United Way Day of Caring event earlier this month, where RocketCup Coffee joined the Syracuse community in celebrating service and connection. As part of the event, the team helped revitalize the area by painting a large community mural and handed out hundreds of free cups of coffee.
“Syracuse pride runs deep, and so does our mission to revitalize communities. With the ‘Cuse Blend, fans and alumni can celebrate Orange spirit every day while supporting their school and community.” - Tom Cullen, RocketCup Coffee CEO
To celebrate the launch, RocketCup Coffee is adding a surprise for lucky fans. Six bags will include a special “Orange Ticket,” a pass that entitles the winner to a free coffee for an entire year. Each ticket will be randomly placed inside bags from the first production run of 3,000 bags.
“We’re always looking for creative ways to connect with our fans and showcase the Syracuse brand. RocketCup Coffee nailed it with ‘Cuse® Coffee; a product that blends innovation, quality, and school pride.” - Rachel Duffy, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Licensing
Product Details & Availability
Available Online: rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse
Available at Manny’s stores
Formats: 12 oz. bags (Whole Bean & Ground)
Limited Release: There's a limited number of bags, guarantee yours with a subscription.
About RocketCup Coffee
RocketCup Coffee partners with leading universities to craft licensed, small-batch roasts that honor school traditions and bring fans closer to their alma mater with every sip. Each edition is designed to deliver exceptional flavor while celebrating the unique pride and heritage of the campus community. The mission across the company is to help build and grow communities through coffee.
The launch follows a United Way Day of Caring event earlier this month, where RocketCup Coffee joined the Syracuse community in celebrating service and connection. As part of the event, the team helped revitalize the area by painting a large community mural and handed out hundreds of free cups of coffee.
“Syracuse pride runs deep, and so does our mission to revitalize communities. With the ‘Cuse Blend, fans and alumni can celebrate Orange spirit every day while supporting their school and community.” - Tom Cullen, RocketCup Coffee CEO
To celebrate the launch, RocketCup Coffee is adding a surprise for lucky fans. Six bags will include a special “Orange Ticket,” a pass that entitles the winner to a free coffee for an entire year. Each ticket will be randomly placed inside bags from the first production run of 3,000 bags.
“We’re always looking for creative ways to connect with our fans and showcase the Syracuse brand. RocketCup Coffee nailed it with ‘Cuse® Coffee; a product that blends innovation, quality, and school pride.” - Rachel Duffy, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Licensing
Product Details & Availability
Available Online: rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse
Available at Manny’s stores
Formats: 12 oz. bags (Whole Bean & Ground)
Limited Release: There's a limited number of bags, guarantee yours with a subscription.
About RocketCup Coffee
RocketCup Coffee partners with leading universities to craft licensed, small-batch roasts that honor school traditions and bring fans closer to their alma mater with every sip. Each edition is designed to deliver exceptional flavor while celebrating the unique pride and heritage of the campus community. The mission across the company is to help build and grow communities through coffee.
Contact
RocketCup CoffeeContact
Michael Tasner
716-343-0644
www.rocketcupcoffee.com
Michael Tasner
716-343-0644
www.rocketcupcoffee.com
Categories