PixelWorks Software Launches TileVision: AI-Powered Assistant for Word Game Fans
Bucharest, Romania, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PixelWorks Software, a leading developer of digital tools for word game enthusiasts, today announced a major update to its flagship applications with the integration of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, alongside the launch of TileVision, a new multi-purpose Android app designed to support some of the world’s most popular word games.
Building on years of experience in delivering smart solutions for word game players, PixelWorks Software has enhanced its suite of applications with state-of-the-art AI technology. This innovation allows for faster word suggestions, more accurate board recognition, and a seamless user experience across platforms.
The newly launched TileVision app brings together support for multiple well-known word game brands in a single, intuitive interface. With AI-powered features and broad compatibility, TileVision provides players with real-time assistance, improving both casual play and competitive performance. With one simple upload, users can uncover optimal plays, explore new strategies, and sharpen their vocabulary, all while enjoying a seamless, user-friendly interface.
“Our mission has always been to empower word game lovers with the smartest tools available,” said Adrian Chamolean, Founder & CEO of PixelWorks Software. “By integrating cutting-edge AI into our flagship apps and launching TileVision, we’re taking a big step toward unifying the word game experience across brands while giving players the support they need to enjoy the game even more.”
Key Features of TileVision include:
Multi-game compatibility on all popular word games
AI-driven word search and optimization for improved gameplay
Intuitive design with real-time board analysis
Regular updates and continued brand support
TileVision is now available for download on the Google Play Store worldwide. Unlike traditional solvers that require manual input, TileVision automates the process through intelligent image analysis, making it one of the most advanced word game helpers available.
For more information about PixelWorks Software and its suite of AI-powered word game tools, please visit pixelworkssoftware.com.
About PixelWorks Software
PixelWorks Software is a Romania-based technology company dedicated to developing innovative applications for word game enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on artificial intelligence, user experience, and multi-platform support, PixelWorks Software delivers tools that enhance gameplay and help players discover new ways to enjoy their favorite word puzzles.
PixelWorksSoftware SRL
Website: www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Contact
Victor Malvek
+40732079743
https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
