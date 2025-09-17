Charter and Go to Showcase Their State-of-the-Art Flight Management Platform at NBAA-BACE 2025 in Las Vegas
Charter and Go, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered flight management system, will showcase its cutting-edge platform at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) this October. Recognized for: Innovation and commitment to transparency, Revolutionizing the air charter operator industry, Seamlessly integrating key operational elements. The result: optimized performance, improved efficiency, and a competitive pricing model for operators and brokers alike.
Dallas, TX, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charter and Go, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered flight management system, will showcase its cutting-edge platform at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas this October.
Recognized for:
Innovation and commitment to transparency
Revolutionizing the air charter operator industry
Seamlessly integrating key operational elements including;
Dispatch
Crew Scheduling
Fleet Management
Maintenance
Sales
Uninterrupted third-party system connections
One single intelligent platform
The result: optimized performance, improved efficiency, and a competitive pricing model for operators and brokers alike.
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), founded in 1947 and headquartered in Washington, DC, is the premier organization representing companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to enhance their business operations. NBAA-BACE is the world’s largest business aviation event and a premier showcase for emerging technologies in the aviation space.
Charter and Go’s participation in NBAA-BACE underscores its role as a disruptive force in the industry, offering smarter, streamlined solutions for modern air charter operations.
For more information, visit www.charterandgo.com or visit us at Booth # 3125 at NBAA-BACE.
The software also integrates safety management systems (SMS), TSA and Aircraft Positioning and Information System (APIS) and other crucial operational features, offering a seamless experience for both operators and their clients. Charter and Go has established a positive reputation among air charter operators for its connectivity, ease of use, and consistent updates.
“We listened to operators and built a system that addresses their day-to-day challenges,” said Christian Huff, Co-Founder and CEO of Charter and Go. “Air charter operators’ decision to use Charter and Go speaks volumes about our ability to deliver the operational excellence they’re seeking. We’re thrilled to support them in becoming the most comprehensive air charter operators in the industry.”
With new features rolling out every two weeks, Charter and Go is working with customers to stay ahead of industry needs in real-time. They will be demonstrating their products at booth #3125 at the NBAA-BACE conference. A private demo can also be scheduled by contacting Charter and Go at 817.518.9875 or schedule on our website at https://charterandgo.com/#.
“Charter and Go offers a robust and user-friendly solution for managing every facet of charter operations,” said Demietrius Huff, Vice President of Charter and Go. “Our partnership with air charter operators demonstrates our shared vision to push the boundaries of innovation while listening to our clients’ needs, preferences and pain points.”
The World’s Most Powerful Business Aviation Event
The 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is your opportunity to be bold and take the controls as we soar into a new era.
NBAA-BACE is the only place to find business aviation’s most exciting builders, disruptors and thought leaders – all redefining what’s possible. It’s the main stage for an essential experience, where you can get up close with the newest business aircraft, climb inside advanced air mobility vehicles, meet legendary heroes of flight, witness epic announcements and where the business aviation community comes together – not just to do business, but to connect, belong and celebrate the shared passion that unites our industry. Learn more about 2025 NBAA-BACE.
NBAA-BACE is what the industry looks forward to all year. Don’t miss business aviation’s main event. #NBAA2025 The NBAA is hosting the 2025 NBAA-BACE NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition(NBAA-BACE 2025) from October 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
About Charter and Go
Charter and Go is an advanced flight management system specifically designed for air charter operators. With over 100 years of combined experience in commercial aviation, the company’s platform streamlines all aspects of flight operations—from crew scheduling to fleet management. Charter and Go’s mission is to simplify decision-making while improving operational eﬃciency and profitability for air charter operators. Building intelligent solutions that allow our partners to present their brand, maximize their profit, while increasing customer retention. At Charter and Go, we take the complexity out of chartering.
Recognized for:
Innovation and commitment to transparency
Revolutionizing the air charter operator industry
Seamlessly integrating key operational elements including;
Dispatch
Crew Scheduling
Fleet Management
Maintenance
Sales
Uninterrupted third-party system connections
One single intelligent platform
The result: optimized performance, improved efficiency, and a competitive pricing model for operators and brokers alike.
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), founded in 1947 and headquartered in Washington, DC, is the premier organization representing companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to enhance their business operations. NBAA-BACE is the world’s largest business aviation event and a premier showcase for emerging technologies in the aviation space.
Charter and Go’s participation in NBAA-BACE underscores its role as a disruptive force in the industry, offering smarter, streamlined solutions for modern air charter operations.
For more information, visit www.charterandgo.com or visit us at Booth # 3125 at NBAA-BACE.
The software also integrates safety management systems (SMS), TSA and Aircraft Positioning and Information System (APIS) and other crucial operational features, offering a seamless experience for both operators and their clients. Charter and Go has established a positive reputation among air charter operators for its connectivity, ease of use, and consistent updates.
“We listened to operators and built a system that addresses their day-to-day challenges,” said Christian Huff, Co-Founder and CEO of Charter and Go. “Air charter operators’ decision to use Charter and Go speaks volumes about our ability to deliver the operational excellence they’re seeking. We’re thrilled to support them in becoming the most comprehensive air charter operators in the industry.”
With new features rolling out every two weeks, Charter and Go is working with customers to stay ahead of industry needs in real-time. They will be demonstrating their products at booth #3125 at the NBAA-BACE conference. A private demo can also be scheduled by contacting Charter and Go at 817.518.9875 or schedule on our website at https://charterandgo.com/#.
“Charter and Go offers a robust and user-friendly solution for managing every facet of charter operations,” said Demietrius Huff, Vice President of Charter and Go. “Our partnership with air charter operators demonstrates our shared vision to push the boundaries of innovation while listening to our clients’ needs, preferences and pain points.”
The World’s Most Powerful Business Aviation Event
The 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is your opportunity to be bold and take the controls as we soar into a new era.
NBAA-BACE is the only place to find business aviation’s most exciting builders, disruptors and thought leaders – all redefining what’s possible. It’s the main stage for an essential experience, where you can get up close with the newest business aircraft, climb inside advanced air mobility vehicles, meet legendary heroes of flight, witness epic announcements and where the business aviation community comes together – not just to do business, but to connect, belong and celebrate the shared passion that unites our industry. Learn more about 2025 NBAA-BACE.
NBAA-BACE is what the industry looks forward to all year. Don’t miss business aviation’s main event. #NBAA2025 The NBAA is hosting the 2025 NBAA-BACE NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition(NBAA-BACE 2025) from October 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
About Charter and Go
Charter and Go is an advanced flight management system specifically designed for air charter operators. With over 100 years of combined experience in commercial aviation, the company’s platform streamlines all aspects of flight operations—from crew scheduling to fleet management. Charter and Go’s mission is to simplify decision-making while improving operational eﬃciency and profitability for air charter operators. Building intelligent solutions that allow our partners to present their brand, maximize their profit, while increasing customer retention. At Charter and Go, we take the complexity out of chartering.
Contact
Charter and GoContact
Pamela Huff
817-518-9875
www.charterandgo.com
Markting Social Media, UI/UX
Joe Jenning, Chief Creative officer
Joe.Jennings@charterandgo.com
Pamela Huff
817-518-9875
www.charterandgo.com
Markting Social Media, UI/UX
Joe Jenning, Chief Creative officer
Joe.Jennings@charterandgo.com
Categories