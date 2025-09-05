From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future.
Victoria, TX, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LadyBoss®, the nationally recognized women’s health and lifestyle brand, proudly announces its new ownership under Kaitlyn Talamante, a former customer whose personal transformation through LadyBoss led her from customer to CEO.
Founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, LadyBoss quickly became a movement that empowered hundreds of thousands of women to take control of their health through fitness, nutrition, and community support. In August 2022, LadyBoss was acquired by Russell Brunson, co-founder of ClickFunnels. Now, in February 2025, ownership has come full circle with Talamante stepping in to lead the company into its next chapter.
“I started LadyBoss six years ago as a customer, struggling with my weight, health, and confidence,” said Kaitlyn Talamante, CEO of LadyBoss. “The brand changed my life, and now I have the incredible honor of carrying forward its mission to help women everywhere rediscover their strength, confidence, and worth.”
Under Talamante’s leadership, LadyBoss plans to expand its product line of nutritional supplements, including its flagship LEAN protein shakes, and continue to grow its supportive community of women. At its core, LadyBoss continues to be more than products — it’s a movement committed to guiding women toward strength, self-love, and unstoppable confidence.
LadyBoss will continue to build on its legacy of innovation, faith-driven values, and a passionate community — while writing a new chapter under a CEO who knows firsthand the struggles and victories of its customers.
For more information, visit www.LadyBoss.com
Contact
Erica Horner
208-391-3808
