Ultimate Health School Secures Maximum Grant Length from ABHES, Cementing Its Reputation as a Trusted Pathway for Future Nurses
Accredited. Recognized. Trusted.
Manassas, VA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ultimate Health School (UHS), known for empowering future nurses with real-world skills and confidence, has officially been granted institutional reaccreditation by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) extending through April 2032.
This is a recognition that reaffirms the school’s standing as one of Virginia’s most trusted pathways for future nurses.
More than a credential, this reaccreditation is a seal of confidence. UHS meets the highest standards in healthcare education and continues to prepare graduates who step into the field ready to lead with skill and compassion.
“We are honored to receive our renewal grant of accreditation through April 2032 from ABHES. This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who have worked tirelessly to strengthen the quality and integrity of our Practical Nursing program. It is a significant milestone not only for Ultimate Health School but also for the community we serve, as it reaffirms our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.” —Ena Hull, President & CEO, Ultimate Health School
UHS’s Practical Nursing Program, designed to be completed in just 12–15 months, gives students the power to step into healthcare careers faster than traditional pathways. Blending focused instruction, real-world clinical experience, and a supportive learning environment, UHS equips future nurses to succeed with both skill and confidence.
To date, more than 1,000 graduates have launched their nursing careers through UHS, with alumni working in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities across Virginia.
About Ultimate Health School
Founded in 1999, Ultimate Health School (UHS) has earned distinction as a launchpad for preparing the next generation of nurses to be future driven and nationally recognized. From its home in Manassas, Virginia, UHS is recognized for pairing high academic precision with an inclusive environment that values support, diversity, and student success.
Ultimate Health School — shaping the future of nursing since 1999.
This is a recognition that reaffirms the school’s standing as one of Virginia’s most trusted pathways for future nurses.
More than a credential, this reaccreditation is a seal of confidence. UHS meets the highest standards in healthcare education and continues to prepare graduates who step into the field ready to lead with skill and compassion.
“We are honored to receive our renewal grant of accreditation through April 2032 from ABHES. This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who have worked tirelessly to strengthen the quality and integrity of our Practical Nursing program. It is a significant milestone not only for Ultimate Health School but also for the community we serve, as it reaffirms our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.” —Ena Hull, President & CEO, Ultimate Health School
UHS’s Practical Nursing Program, designed to be completed in just 12–15 months, gives students the power to step into healthcare careers faster than traditional pathways. Blending focused instruction, real-world clinical experience, and a supportive learning environment, UHS equips future nurses to succeed with both skill and confidence.
To date, more than 1,000 graduates have launched their nursing careers through UHS, with alumni working in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities across Virginia.
About Ultimate Health School
Founded in 1999, Ultimate Health School (UHS) has earned distinction as a launchpad for preparing the next generation of nurses to be future driven and nationally recognized. From its home in Manassas, Virginia, UHS is recognized for pairing high academic precision with an inclusive environment that values support, diversity, and student success.
Ultimate Health School — shaping the future of nursing since 1999.
Contact
Ultimate Health SchoolContact
Ena Hull
571-379-7045
ultimatehealthschool.com
Ena Hull
571-379-7045
ultimatehealthschool.com
Categories