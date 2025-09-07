AltQuick.com Announces Continued Support for Bitcoin Testnet 3 Trading Amid Testnet 4 Launch

AltQuick.com, a Bitcoin-based altcoin exchange in Dover, DE, will continue supporting Bitcoin Testnet 3 trading as long as it’s safe, despite Testnet 4’s launch. As the only exchange offering Testnet markets, it allows trading from older Testnet versions to the latest. The platform’s no-KYC swap tool and free crypto faucet aid developers in testing across both networks, ensuring flexibility and innovation.