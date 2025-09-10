Voicebrook to Showcase Innovative Pathology Reporting Solutions at CAP25 Annual Meeting
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall during CAP25 to see demonstrations of VoiceOver PRO & SynoptIQ eCP.
Roslyn Heights, NY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, will exhibit at the College of American Pathologists’ (CAP) Annual Meeting, CAP25, taking place September 13–16, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 to experience firsthand how the company’s purpose-built software solutions are transforming pathology reporting.
Voicebrook will highlight its flagship products, VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ eCP, both designed to give pathology laboratories a competitive edge. Purpose-built for the pathology environment, these solutions streamline workflows, eliminate reporting bottlenecks, and ensure consistency across all reports. With features that address today’s most pressing challenges—from staffing shortages to CAP compliance—Voicebrook empowers labs to deliver accurate results faster.
Live Demo Opportunities at CAP25
Spots for live, in-booth demonstrations are limited, and attendees are encouraged to book in advance to secure a personal walkthrough with the Voicebrook team. Onsite experts will demonstrate how VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ eCP integrate with existing systems to simplify reporting, reduce manual tasks, and enhance compliance.
A Meeting That Shapes The Future of Pathology
CAP25 brings together the world’s leading pathology professionals for four days of education, networking, and collaboration. The meeting will feature CME-accredited courses, interactive roundtable discussions, and unique networking opportunities, including the House of Delegates Meeting where members influence pathology’s position on key regional, state, and local issues. Highlights also include the Fall Residents Forum Meeting and the 2025 Honors in Pathology Awards Ceremony, which will recognize outstanding achievements in the field.
About Voicebrook
Voicebrook enables pathologists to focus on their patients’ reports, not their technology. Its software solutions allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create high-quality pathology reports.
VoiceOver PRO integrates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and a wide range of input devices, providing direct integration with all Anatomic Pathology (AP) systems.
SynoptIQ eCP delivers a full-featured, budget-friendly solution dedicated to CAP cancer reporting. Voicebrook ensures labs stay compliant with seamless CAP content updates.
Together, these solutions help laboratories achieve consistency, efficiency, and compliance—while reducing time-to-diagnosis and improving patient care.
Join Voicebrook at CAP25
Visit Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall at CAP25 to see Voicebrook’s innovative solutions in action. Book your demo via the website link in our contact information below, to secure your spot and discover how Voicebrook can transform your lab’s reporting workflows.
Contact
Voicebrook
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com/cap25
