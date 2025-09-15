AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports

AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size.