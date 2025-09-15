AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size.
Orlando, FL, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAPM Racing today announced the launch of TracFerme AI, a first-of-its-kind motorsports SaaS platform that brings professional-grade analytics and team operations to grassroots and amateur racing. With the tagline “Garage to Grid, Powered by AI,” TracFerme AI delivers role-based guidance, telemetry insights, and race-day coordination tools previously out of reach for most small teams and families.
A Smarter Pit Wall for Every Team
TracFerme AI unifies pit wall dashboards, AI guidance, and real-time telemetry analysis for drivers, mechanics, coaches, and team principals. Teams can manage engines, tires, chassis setup, weather, inventory, and strategy in one integrated workspace.
“Grassroots racers deserve the same decision support the pros get,” said Paul Miller, Founder of AAPM Racing and creator of TracFerme AI. “TracFerme turns data into clear next steps — so a kid-kart family or club team can make confident calls on setup, tires, and race craft without needing a full-time engineering department.”
Key Features
AI-Powered Role Guidance — Driver, Coach, Mechanic, and Principal assistants that translate data into specific recommendations.
Telemetry Integration — Works with popular systems such as Alfano and MyChron, aligning laps, sectors, RPM, temps, and G-loads to actionable insights.
Inventory & Lifecycle — Track engines, carburetors, chassis, tires, and consumables with maintenance history and usage forecasting.
Weather & Track Intelligence — Live and forecasted conditions linked to gearing, pressures, and strategy.
Team Collaboration — Cloud workspaces for notes, setup sheets, and post-session reviews, accessible from paddock to home.
Designed to Scale With the Driver
Built as a multi-tenant, cloud-native platform, TracFerme AI is easy to start in karting and designed to grow with teams as they progress to higher series.
“As drivers climb the ladder, TracFerme scales with them — from local karting to national programs and beyond,” added Miller. “The same workflow, just deeper data and richer guidance.”
Funding Access to the Sport
TracFerme AI is more than software — it’s a pathway into motorsports. A portion of platform revenues is reinvested directly into AAPM Racing, helping lower barriers for families and communities that haven’t traditionally had a way into the sport. This model supports entry-level programs, track time, and development opportunities for emerging young drivers.
Availability
TracFerme AI is available now at TracFerme.com with subscription tiers for drivers and teams. Early adopters are invited to join the Founders Club for launch-phase perks and recognition.
About AAPM Racing
AAPM Racing is a Florida-based motorsports startup focused on bringing racing within reach for families and communities historically not involved in the sport. By channeling TracFerme AI revenues back into the race team, AAPM Racing lowers the practical barriers to karting and creates progression opportunities toward higher levels of competition. The vision: use technology to make motorsports more attainable, sustainable, and rewarding for the next generation.
Contact
AAPM Racing LLCContact
Paul Miller
(800) 410-7741
aapmracing.com
contactus@tracferme.com
https://TracFerme.com/press/2025-09-15-launch
https://AAPMRacing.com/press/2025-09-15-launch
