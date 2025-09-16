Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes.
New York, NY, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Longevity World Cup, the world’s first competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age, officially launches today. Unlike traditional sports where age is a handicap, in this game the older you are, the greater your potential edge: more years to reverse.
Athletes compete by submitting biological age tests, verified with proof documents. Rankings appear on a public leaderboard divided into men’s, women’s, and open categories, plus generational leagues such as Millennials and Baby Boomers. The 2025 season uses the Phenotypic Age (PhenoAge) clock, a model created by Morgan E. Levine, PhD, which calculates biological age from nine common blood markers, including albumin, glucose, and creatinine.
“At 30, I realized aging had quietly begun. Without competition, I lacked the drive to fight it,” said Adam Ficsor, founder of the Longevity World Cup. “This sport brings back that drive. It turns staying alive into a game worth playing—and worth winning.”
Leading the inaugural leaderboard is Mike Lustgarten, PhD, a scientist widely followed for his detailed self-experiments with diet and biomarkers. Other early competitors include Zdeňek Sipek (#2) and Juan Robalino (#8), each pursuing the audacious goal not only of adding years to life, but of halting aging itself.
Prize money—funded through Bitcoin donations—will be awarded to the top three athletes in the ultimate league at season’s end. Ninety percent of contributions flow directly into the pool, while ten percent covers operations.
The Cup’s vision extends far beyond the first leaderboard. Future seasons will adopt new biological clocks as science advances, add physical and cognitive testing, and ultimately stage a live global final. Plans even include a Netflix-style docuseries featuring top athletes in a “biohacker house” under continuous testing.
“Longevity as a sport is in its infancy,” added Ficsor. “But every sport starts small. We begin with biological age clocks. Over time, the stakes and the stage will grow.”
The Longevity World Cup is open for registration now. To participate, visit www.longevityworldcup.com.
