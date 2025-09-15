Occams Advisory Simplifies India Hiring with Employer-of-Record Service for American Companies
Occams Advisory Inc. has launched its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services in India, enabling U.S. businesses, particularly MSMEs, startups, and scaling companies, to hire and manage employees in India without setting up a local entity. Acting as the legal employer in India, Occams handles payroll, tax, statutory compliance, benefits administration, and labor law adherence, while clients control day-to-day work. This solution addresses the complexity of India’s labor regulations, providing faster a
Sarasota, FL, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Occams Advisory Inc. (“Occams”), a professional services market leader, today announced the launch of its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services for India, giving American businesses a simple, compliant way to hire and manage teams anywhere in India, without incorporating a local entity. Occams’ Indian entity serves as the legal employer in India while clients direct the day-to-day work, ensuring end-to-end compliance with payroll, tax, and labor laws. For U.S. businesses, the result is speed to talent, greater confidence in compliance, and lower administrative overhead, along with higher employee satisfaction from accurate, on-time payroll and useful benefits.
Service Overview
Occams’ Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables US-based businesses to onboard employees in India quickly while shifting the responsibility for payroll processing, benefits administration, and statutory compliance to Occams. This service is particularly beneficial for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and scaling companies navigating India’s complex labor and tax environment. Key features of the solution include seamless employee onboarding and offboarding, payroll and benefits administration, compliance with regulations such as Provident Fund (PF), Employee State Insurance (ESI), gratuity, and labor laws, as well as comprehensive Human Capital and employee lifecycle management.
Market Context
India’s workforce landscape is rapidly evolving. With over 63 million MSMEs employing more than 110 million people, the need for compliant, scalable workforce solutions is critical. According to NITI Aayog (India's premier policy think tank and a strategic policy-making body), MSMEs contribute nearly 30% to India’s GDP, yet many face challenges navigating the country’s labor regulations and compliance requirements. The Indian staffing industry, including EOR solutions, is projected to grow at 20+% annually, driven by digital adoption, formalization of employment, and the rise of flexible work models. Businesses using EOR services report faster hiring cycles and up to 40% cost savings compared to in-house human capital compliance management.
Business Impact
For American MSMEs and startups, Occams’ Employer of Record (EOR) service offers a powerful way to simplify workforce management while enabling business growth. It ensures compliance confidence by managing Provident Fund (PF), Employee State Insurance (ESI), gratuity, and tax filings, eliminating the risks of penalties and disputes. The service supports faster expansion by enabling hiring across India without the need for separate Human Capital and compliance infrastructure. It also drives cost savings by reducing the overhead associated with maintaining entity-level compliance teams. Additionally, Occams’ EOR enhances talent retention by ensuring employees receive timely payroll, statutory benefits, and professional Human Capital support, helping businesses maintain a motivated and stable workforce
Leadership Commentary
"Occams has always been committed to empowering MSMEs. With our EOR service, American businesses can focus on growth while we manage the complexity of payroll, HR, and statutory compliance. This is about giving entrepreneurs freedom to build without being constrained by regulatory hurdles."
- Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & Group CEO – Occams Advisory
About Occams Advisory Inc.
Occams Advisory empowers micro, small, and medium-sized businesses with strategic, financial, and technology solutions spanning advisory, tax, fintech, and workforce services. The firm has been recognized on Fortune’s 300 Most Innovative Companies (2023) and Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list in nine of the last ten years and several other market leading accolades.
About Occams Advisory Inc.
Occams Advisory empowers micro, small, and medium-sized businesses with strategic, financial, and technology solutions spanning advisory, tax, fintech, and workforce services. The firm has been recognized on Fortune’s 300 Most Innovative Companies (2023) and Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list in nine of the last ten years and several other market leading accolades.
Contact
Occams AdvisoryContact
Harsh Golani
(760) 851-0908
www.occamsadvisory.com
