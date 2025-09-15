Occams Advisory Simplifies India Hiring with Employer-of-Record Service for American Companies

Occams Advisory Inc. has launched its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services in India, enabling U.S. businesses, particularly MSMEs, startups, and scaling companies, to hire and manage employees in India without setting up a local entity. Acting as the legal employer in India, Occams handles payroll, tax, statutory compliance, benefits administration, and labor law adherence, while clients control day-to-day work. This solution addresses the complexity of India’s labor regulations, providing faster a