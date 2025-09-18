Network InSite™: Intelligence for the Connected World
Announcing the launch of Network InSite.
Kansas City, MO, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics, Inc.® is changing the landscape for Telecommunications, Media, Data, and Technology companies with the launch of Network InSite™.
This unparalleled purpose-built platform delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and operational control across complex asset portfolios. Built on 30+ years of global experience, it transforms raw data into actionable intelligence to optimize performance, reduce risk, and drive strategic decisions specifically for the telecommunications and media industries.
A premiere feature of Network InSite™ is its ability to turn disconnected data into strategic intelligence without replacing systems. This solution is an enhancement that acts as a powerful overlay and system of record, bringing structure, storage, and strategy to network operations.
Designed to work alongside other platforms, Network InSite™ seamlessly connects with CMMS, ERP, and GIS platforms, gathering data and transforming it into real-time intelligence.
The ability to reclaim thousands of hours from manual reporting as well as reduce emergency repairs and reactive maintenance translates into meaningful capital savings, said Monica Smith, Chief Solutions Officer at Geospatial Analytics.
Real-time dashboards that monitor asset condition, vendor performance and SLA compliance promise improved vendor accountability. Predictive diagnostics identify risks before they disrupt operations causing costly outages and compliance penalties. Smith said these AI-powered insights make capital forecasting more accurate and optimizes lifecycle planning.
A telecom provider’s challenge of inspecting and overseeing 5,000 communication tower sites with inconsistent maintenance records is solved with Geospatial Analytics’ newest product, Smith said. Automated inspections, asset records that are linked to survey data, and predictive diagnostics means accurate lifecycle forecasting and a greater return on investment.
Smith said the telecom provider could see a quantifiable reduction in emergency repairs with endless savings. Countless hours are reclaimed from manual reporting, and SLA compliance improvement resulting in reduced penalties.
Another example, a large media company with numerous broadcast facilities is challenged by aging infrastructure across it’s studios with poor visibility into asset condition. Broadcast facility condition scoring and upgrade planning in Network InSite™ changes real-time dashboards, as well as condition scoring across the front and back-of-house systems. Smith said as much as $1 million in deferred capital expenditures could be reallocated through lifecycle forecasting with an additional $500,000 recovered from 10% improvement in vendor performance.
Network InSite™ is ideal for complex, distributed networks allowing visibility across towers, poles, routes and field assets. It boasts centralized control with localized flexibility and is perfect for multi-regional, national or global infrastructure teams.
Guided by alerts and color-coded indicators, real-time performance data drives smarter, faster decisions. Network InSite™, by Geospatial Analytics, Inc., is the unique solution for Telecommunications, Media, Data, and Technology companies.
