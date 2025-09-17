What is Faith? CSOC Invites UT Austin Community to First CSOC Seminar of Fall 2025
Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore what it truly means to “have faith.”
For many people, faith may be defined as belief in someone or something, but that basic understanding invites some deeper questions. Where does faith come from? How can we experience it? What is its goal? Why do we need it at all? The Bible offers an intriguing perspective, saying that “faith is the substantiation of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”
The discussion will consider this biblical view of faith, paying particular attention to how “things hoped for” and “unseen” can be substantiated, or made real, in human experience.
Join Christian Students on Campus in welcoming their special guest Tony Espinosa, a researcher in church history and theology with a focus on the Anglican and Reformed traditions. Espinosa studied at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, as well as the University of California, Irvine, and California State University, Fullerton, where he focused on early American religious history. His current research interests include the nature of faith, the relation of the Holy Spirit to the humanity of Jesus, and the meaning of eternal life.
CSOC invites the University of Texas at Austin community to join them at the first event in the Fall 2025 CSOC Seminar Series to dive into what faith means for our daily lives.
Attendance is free and refreshments will be provided.
Bring questions, there will be an open Q&A.
Seating is limited. Reserve tickets at Eventbrite.
Date: Thursday, September 18
Time: Refreshments at 6p; Seminar + Q&A at 6:30p
Location: UT Austin campus MEZ 1.306 (Mezes Hall 1.306) 154 W. 21st St. Austin, TX 78712
More Information at the CSOC website.
About Christian Students on Campus
Christian Students on Campus is a registered student organization at the University of Texas at Austin serving thousands of students since 1973. Glory to God.
Media Contact:
ChristianStudentsonCampus.com
Email: csocut@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csoc_tx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CSOCTX
X-Twitter: https://x.com/CSOC_TX
