Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors.