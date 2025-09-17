Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors.
Blue Bell, PA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Axxess Networks today unveiled a wave of innovation and growth initiatives, making it clear that the future has never looked brighter for customers and channel partners choosing Axxess.
At the center of this announcement is the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of solutions designed to enhance the user experience and deliver new revenue opportunities for partners. The suite now includes AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox; a collection of tools that modernize communication while creating additional value for the channel.
AxxChat is a robust SMS enterprise platform that helps organizations manage SMS-enabled numbers with advanced tools for drip campaigns, mass messaging, and customer engagement workflows. With HIPAA compliance on the horizon, AxxChat is designed to meet the needs of healthcare providers and other regulated industries.
AxxAI Voice delivers a cloud-based, AI-powered voice studio that lets businesses instantly create and update greetings, IVRs, and on-hold messaging: no hardware, no studio fees, no delays. Partners benefit from new recurring revenue streams, while customers gain access to 350+ human voice options, AI-generated scripts, and royalty-free music.
AxxHD, offers a streamlined video collaboration platform built for SMBs, schools, healthcare providers, and government offices. It combines fast onboarding, AI productivity tools, and U.S.-based support, addressing common frustrations with overbuilt platforms like Teams and Zoom.
AxxBox remains a core solution for POTS replacement, providing businesses with continuity and compliance-ready connectivity in an all-in-one managed package.
Together, these products position AxxSuite as a future-ready toolkit for organizations seeking smarter, simpler, and more secure ways to connect and for partners looking to differentiate with feature-rich, high-margin offerings.
In parallel, Axxess Networks introduced the Axxess Ascend Program, a reimagined channel program designed for MSPs, VARs, and agents. Key elements include:
Profitability Beyond Net-New Deals: stackable incentives, renewal rebates, and product SPIFFs for long-term growth.
Hands-On Marketing & Faster Enablement: co-branded campaigns, vertical playbooks, concierge marketing support, and the Axxess Partner Academy.
People-First, Partner-First DNA: 24/7 U.S.-based support, direct channel manager access, and flexible engagement models (Referral, Resell, White-Label).
To further strengthen its leadership, Axxess Networks also announced the appointment of Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG, as its newest Board Member. Recognized as one of the top channel influencers globally, Schijns brings decades of executive leadership from Verizon, Motorola, and Office Depot, and has delivered more than $6B in partner-led funnel growth across the technology ecosystem.
“We’re building for the future of business communications,” said Sam Sklaroff, CEO of Axxess Networks. “With AxxSuite and the Ascend program, we’re giving customers and partners not only the innovation they need, but also the support and profitability they deserve. Adding Janet’s leadership accelerates our mission and positions Axxess as the best choice for those ready to grow.”
“The channel is looking for providers who combine innovation with a partner-first model,” said Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and Board Member at Axxess Networks. “Axxess delivers exactly that, and I’m excited to help expand their reach and impact across the ecosystem.”
With these announcements, Axxess Networks is ushering in a new era of growth and innovation, empowering customers with cutting-edge communication tools and enabling partners with new pathways to profitability.
About Axxess Networks
Axxess Networks empowers businesses through secure, intelligent communication solutions that elevate connection, enhance customer experience, and fuel scalable growth. Backed by 40+ years of telecom expertise and a customer-first culture, Axxess delivers UCaaS, mobility, AI, and continuity solutions with enterprise-grade reliability and personalized, 24/7 U.S.-based support.
Media Contact:
Kathleen Martin
Axxess Networks
kmartin@axxessnetworks.com
(610) 833-9000
www.axxessnetworks.com
About Axxess Networks
Axxess Networks empowers businesses through secure, intelligent communication solutions that elevate connection, enhance customer experience, and fuel scalable growth. Backed by 40+ years of telecom expertise and a customer-first culture, Axxess delivers UCaaS, mobility, AI, and continuity solutions with enterprise-grade reliability and personalized, 24/7 U.S.-based support.
