Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics Announce Seamless Integration to Enhance Pathology Workflows
Voicebrook's integration with Gestalt represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution.
Roslyn Heights, NY, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, Inc., the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, today announced a new integration with Gestalt Diagnostics, a leader in digital pathology solutions. This partnership represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution, enabling laboratories to streamline workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and deliver faster, more accurate results for patients.
The integration connects Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO reporting platform with Gestalt’s PathFlow digital pathology solution, giving pathologists the ability to control both image navigation and report creation entirely by voice. Pathologists can dictate report sections, complete CAP protocols when required, and seamlessly move between reviewing slides and capturing structured data—all without interrupting their diagnostic flow.
"Pathologists face increasing demands to work faster without compromising accuracy," said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. "This integration brings together the best of both worlds—Voicebrook’s proven reporting capabilities and Gestalt’s innovative digital pathology platform—so laboratories can deliver high-quality, CAP-compliant reports more efficiently."
With the combined solution, pathology teams benefit from:
- Seamless Workflow: Direct integration between digital slide management and reporting.
- Efficiency Gains: Voice-enabled navigation and data capture reduce manual entry and workflow disruptions.
- Flexibility: Support for both narrative reporting and CAP protocols, tailored to any lab’s needs.
- Improved Collaboration: Enhanced ability for pathologists to share insights and finalize cases quickly.
"Gestalt’s mission is to empower pathologists through digital innovation," said Gestalt’s President, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "Our integration with Voicebrook aligns perfectly with that vision—giving labs a solution that is both powerful and easy to use."
The Voicebrook–Gestalt integration is available now, for laboratories seeking to enhance their digital pathology and reporting capabilities.
About Gestalt Diagnostics:
Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. The company's PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. The platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most.
About Voicebrook:
Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting.
Contact
VoicebrookContact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
