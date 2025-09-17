Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes.
Phoenixville, PA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CatGenie, a pioneer of automatic litter box solutions, announced the launch of the CatGenie Whoosh™, its most advanced, hygienic, and user-friendly litter box to date. The CatGenie is the only system to completely manage cat waste from start to finish— And with the Whoosh, we now do it all in about 7 minutes. No scooping, bagging, or lingering odors, and best of all, no more storing cat waste in a drawer.
Unlike other so-called “automatic” litter boxes that still require manual disposal or messy waste bin changes, the Whoosh™ eliminates waste entirely. In one fast, quiet 7-minute cycle, it scoops and liquefies solid waste, flushes it through your laundry drain or toilet, and resets itself—leaving cats with a consistently fresh litter box and owners with more free time.
Launching alongside the Whoosh™ is CatGenie’s new Super Clumping Natural Cat Litter—a 100% biodegradable, water-soluble, plant-based litter made from food-grade soybean pulp (tofu). Designed for optimal performance with the Whoosh™ system, this litter delivers fast clumping, low dust, high absorbency, and gentle comfort for cats’ paws, while supporting CatGenie’s mission of eco-friendly, sustainable living.
“With the Whoosh™, we wanted to eliminate every pain point of litter box care,” said Steven Yampolsky, President of PetNovations. “We chose tofu litter for its natural, eco-friendly composition, water-solubility, and excellent clumping ability. It’s a healthier choice for cats, people, and the planet—aligning with our commitment to sustainability while delivering unmatched performance.”
Key Features of the CatGenie Whoosh™
- 100% Hands-Free Waste Handling – Waste is scooped, liquefied, flushed, and gone.
- Quick & Quiet Cleaning Cycles – Cleans in just 7 minutes, ideal for multi-cat households.
- Smart App Control – Schedule cleanings, monitor usage, and receive notifications via smartphone.
- Advanced Odor Control – Waste is flushed away within minutes, preventing smells from lingering.
- Eco-Friendly Litter System – Works with CatGenie’s biodegradable, water-soluble tofu litter.
The CatGenie Whoosh™ is not just another litter box—it’s a revolution in pet hygiene. By replacing the daily chore of scooping with a fully automated, sustainable solution, CatGenie sets a new standard in cleanliness and convenience for cat parents everywhere.
The CatGenie Whoosh™ and Super Clumping Natural Cat Litter are available now at CatGenie.com and Amazon.com.
Contact
Rachel Harrington
1-888-735-3927
https://www.catgenie.com
