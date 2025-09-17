Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes

PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes.