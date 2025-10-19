Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friends of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin.
Boulder, CO, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "ArcticSource1 has worked as the United States distributor for Seagarden since 2015 and is dedicated to continuing to develop our partnership," says Alex Palleson, Managing Director at ArcticSource1. “Seagarden is the Norwegian collagen manufacturer that continues to produce responsibly sourced, high quality marine collagen in the market,” she adds.
"The new Friend of the Sea certification, together with Seagarden’s existing MSC Chain of Custody certification, furthers our excellence in sustainability in the global marine ecosystem," continues Seagarden CEO Rune Paulsen.
Friend of the Sea is a project of the World Sustainability Organization for the certification and promotion of seafood from sustainable fisheries and sustainable aquaculture. Friend of the Sea is a sustainable fisheries certification process recognized and supervised globally by local national accreditation bodird. For more information, visit: https://friendofthesea.org/.
Seagarden AS, established in 2001, with a mission to produce and market the highest-quality marine ingredients from regionally sourced byproducts and contributing to a more sustainable future by reducing waste, supporting UN sustainability goals. The company emphasizes ethical practices, respect for human and labor rights, and ensuring the safety and environmental sustainability of their operations and supply chain.
ArcticSource1 LLC, founded in 2010, markets high-quality marine ingredients from the Scandinavian region to the USA, holding both both Friends of Sea and MSC Chain of Custody certifications for select group of ingredients. The company offerings include a full range of natural Omega-3 products, innovative fish protein products like collagen, organic kelp, chitosan, and other specialized ingredients from the sea.
Jan Haakonsen
+1-719-201-4641
arcticsource1.com
Jan Haakonsen
+1-719-201-4641
arcticsource1.com
