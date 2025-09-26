Cool Brands™ Launches Celebrate 250™ to Support Wounded Warrior Project and Honor the United States’ 250th Anniversary in 2026
Cool Brands is proud to announce the launch of Celebrate 250, a groundbreaking brand in collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the United States’ 250th birthday just around the corner in 2026, Cool Brands is proud to announce the launch of Celebrate 250, a groundbreaking brand in collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) designed to unite Americans through retailers, brands, and manufacturers in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of American spirit, resilience, and community.
“Celebrate 250 isn’t just about a milestone date; it’s about honoring the values that make America strong,” said Ezra S. Ashkenazi, CEO and Founder of Cool Brands. “Through this exclusive collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project, we are weaving sacrifice, courage, and resilience directly into the DNA of this campaign.”
The Celebrate 250 licensing campaign offers partners a holistic, fully developed marketing platform complete with brand assets and robust support. At its core, Celebrate 250 will be powered by an exclusive alignment with WWP— the nation’s leading veterans service organization focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans and their families. WWP is recognized for making a difference and for operating with efficiency, transparency, and accountability, receiving strong ratings across Charity Navigator, Better Business Bureau, and Candid. The nonprofit's expertise, comprehensive approach, and broad community of relationships enable the organization to deliver life-changing programs and pioneering treatments that help veterans and their families thrive. Aligning with Celebrate 250 gives companies an unprecedented opportunity to connect with this trusted brand at a moment of peak cultural significance. “As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, we honor the warriors whose service and sacrifice made it possible,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. “Their courage and resilience call us to care for their needs and empower their futures — and Celebrate 250 helps raise that awareness among a grateful nation.” Through Cool Brands’ collaboration with WWP, manufacturers, brands, and retailers will enjoy access to packaging decals, product hangtags, and other integrations featuring WWP’s respected logo and messaging. Participants will gain reputational value, patriotic appeal, and a clear commitment to veterans. Manufacturing, brand, and retail partners that share WWP's commitment to honoring America's heroes are welcome to participate in Celebrate 250.
Celebrate 250 has signed nonexclusive licensees in the following product categories:
Apparel and Accessories (Direct To Consumer)
Candles
Canvas and Framed Art
Chargers and Power Banks
Gift Bags
Headwear
Cold Weather Accessories
Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers
Hydration, Mugs, Coasters, Glassware
Travel Accessories
Home Décor
Personal Fans
Pet Bowls
Party Goods
Stationery
Cool Brands is seeking licensing partners in the following product categories (exclusivity can be discussed):
Apparel and Accessories (brick + mortar)
Automotive Accessories
Backpacks, Gym Bags
Commemorative Coins
Flags
Food and Beverage
Home Products
Novelty and Collectibles
Outdoors Products
Pet Products
Sporting Goods
Toys
Brand owners will also have the unique opportunity to take part in the campaign through co-branding. By aligning their brands with Celebrate 250 and WWP, participating brands can showcase their properties in a fresh, engaging way that creates a lasting impression. To date, Celebrate 250 has secured co-branding partnerships with two nationally recognized brands to mark this special occasion. Hurley will be joining forces on a co-brand for headwear—a collaboration that perfectly embodies the carefree summer vibes during the 2026 peak celebration period. In addition, Celebrate 250 has partnered with Brookstone to co-brand neck pillows and travel accessories, an ideal fit as we head into what’s projected to be one of the busiest travel years yet. These partnerships not only elevate the experience around next year’s anniversary but also highlight the energy of the moment.
What sets Celebrate 250 apart from other brand opportunities:
Exclusive Charitable Collaboration: Cool Brands and its licensing partners will align with WWP to make a difference in honor of the United States’ 250th birthday.
Retail Opportunity: Retailers anticipate that point-of-sale during this milestone period will be 10x higher than average seasonal sales. All Celebrate 250 licensing partners will be supported with a dedicated Amazon storefront that features and unifies all licensed products under the Celebrate 250 brand.
Comprehensive Brand Support: From style guides to turnkey marketing assets, partners receive more than just a logo — they receive a fully built ecosystem to drive sales and engagement.
Omnichannel Exposure: Licensed products will be featured on the Celebrate 250 Amazon storefront and the brand’s Shopify website.
Retailers, brands and manufacturers are encouraged to engage now to secure placement for the 2026 milestone.
For more information on licensing and partnership opportunities, please contact Simon Douek, Simon@coolbrandsllc.com.
About Cool Brands™
Cool Brands is a leader in licensing and brand development, specializing in creating dynamic partnerships that bring cultural moments to life through retail, marketing, and consumer engagement. Learn more at https://coolbrandsllc.com.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project is our nation’s leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.
Contact
Westway CommunicationsContact
John Kendzierski
413-262-2594
westwaycommunications.com
John Kendzierski
413-262-2594
westwaycommunications.com
