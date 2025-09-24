Math! Science! History! Podcast Launches Season Seven, Bringing Scientific History to Life
The acclaimed podcast Math! Science! History! launches Season Seven, blending research, storytelling, and sound design to reveal the human stories behind scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. Host Gabrielle Birchak connects audiences to forgotten thinkers and innovators, offering fresh perspectives, cultural context, and inspiring narratives that go beyond equations and experiments.
Los Angeles, CA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The acclaimed podcast Math! Science! History! launches its seventh season, uncovering hidden stories behind our invaluable scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. With a distinctive blend of research, storytelling, and immersive sound design, the show connects audiences to the thinkers, innovators, and forgotten figures who shaped our modern world.
Platforms around the world host the podcast as a trusted voice in science communication. Each episode explores how our monumental discoveries are not just about numbers or experiments, but also about universal humanity and the voices that sit in the margins of our historical textbooks. Season seven promises fresh perspectives, unique insights, and the cultural forces that shape our scientific progress.
“The developments of science and math are human stories that go beyond equations and experiments,” said Gabrielle Birchak, the host of Math! Science! History! “They are subjects steeped in humankind that include moments of curiosity, brilliance, and perseverance. This season, our goal is to make those stories come alive and inspire others to embrace the vast wonders of discovery.”
Over the past six seasons, Math! Science! History! has grown into a globally streamed podcast with a dedicated audience that includes educators, STEM professionals, and lifelong learners. This new season continues to push boundaries with episodes that include historical debates about inoculation, the evolution of timekeeping, and the personal lives of scientists often left out of textbooks.
Listeners can expect a mix of long-form episodes, micro “Flashcards Friday” segments, and exclusive interviews with leading historians, philosophers, and scientists.
Math! Science! History! is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Libsyn, and other podcast players.
About Math! Science! History!
Math! Science! History! is a podcast that bridges the worlds of mathematics, science, and history, exploring the human stories behind groundbreaking discoveries. With seven seasons and a global audience, it brings engaging narratives that inspire, entertain, and drive curiosity. Listen here at www.MathScienceHistory.com.
Contact
Math! Science! History!Contact
Veronica Helmke
323-813-1993
www.MathScienceHistory.com
Multimedia
Podcast Logo
Official podcast logo for Math! Science! History!, a globally streamed show and a trusted voice in science that blends storytelling and sound design to reveal the humanity behind mathematics and science.
