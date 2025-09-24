Philly Forever Homecoming Dance with Tahiirah Habibi
Philadelphia is about to make history. Internationally acclaimed wine & culture strategist Tahiirah Habibi is coming home to host the first-ever Philly Forever: Homecoming Dance, a cultural celebration of wine, food, music, and community at the iconic Bok Gymnasium.
At the center of the evening will be the Philly Forever Homecoming Court — curated by Habibi to honor Black leaders, creatives, and community builders who embody the spirit of Philadelphia.
2025 Philly Forever Homecoming Court Categories
● King & Queen: Cybille & Omar Tate (Honeysuckle Projects) — honoring their
national impact on culinary storytelling and cultural preservation.
● The Voice: Recognizing a leader whose words and vision amplify truth and
community.
● The Vibe: Celebrating an artist or creative shaping Philly’s cultural rhythm. (chosen
by public vote)
● Life of the Party: Honoring a community figure known for bringing energy, spirit, and joy. (chosen by public vote)
● Philly Forever Legend: A living icon whose legacy is rooted in Philadelphia pride.
“Coming home to Philly means everything to me,” says Tahiirah Habibi. “The Court
reflects the heart of this city — visionaries, creators, and community builders who
carry Philly forward every single day.”
An Evening of Wine, Food & Celebration
● Curated Culinary Experiences from Honeysuckle Projects alongside three additional
Philadelphia chefs, each presenting signature dishes paired with wines selected by
Habibi.
● Wine Pairings highlighting both global classics and bottles from Black and Brown
winemakers.
● Music & Dance Floor Energy with DJs blending Philly anthems, Afrobeats, and
old-school jams.
● Fashion-Forward Nostalgia — varsity jackets, gowns, crowns, sneakers, and sequins encouraged.
Event Details
Venue: Bok Gymnasium, Philadelphia, PA
Date & Time: October 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM
Tickets: Ticket Page
About Tahiirah Habibi
Tahiirah Habibi is an award-winning sommelier, wine strategist, and cultural entrepreneur.
Founder of The Hue Society and creator of the nationally recognized Wine & Culture Fest, she has been named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40, honored by the James Beard Foundation, and featured in Forbes, Essence, and The New York Times. Habibi is redefining the wine world by placing culture at the center of every experience.
About Honeysuckle Projects
Founded by chef and artist Omar Tate and chef Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle Projects is a Philadelphia-based culinary and cultural hub dedicated to honoring Black food traditions, fostering community, and reimagining hospitality as a tool for liberation.
Philly Forever. Homecoming Forever.
