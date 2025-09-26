Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change

The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact.