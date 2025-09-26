Amplify Digital Launches Next-Gen Web 3 Creator Platform with Embedded Wallets and Payments
Amplify Digital has launched onchain wallets and peer-to-peer payments for Amped.Bio, its creator-focused link-in-bio platform. Profiles now come with built-in wallets and testnet rewards, turning every page into a gateway for ownership, payments, and upcoming creator Reward Pools.
Boston, MA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amplify Digital, a company redesigning internet incentives through creator-driven economies, today announced new Web3 features for its flagship application, Amped.Bio (https://ampedbio.com). The creator-focused link-in-bio platform is entering the onchain era with built-in wallets, peer-to-peer payments, and soon an entirely new business model for the internet.
With this release, every new profile on Amped.Bio includes a secure, non-custodial wallet—no downloads, extensions, or technical hurdles required. Each creator page becomes more than a profile: it’s a gateway to ownership, payments, and participation in the onchain economy.
Users can now send and receive tokens directly through Amped.Bio using a simple name search instead of long addresses. Payments are live in testnet, giving users a risk-free preview of how global payments will function once mainnet launches. Early adopters are rewarded for testing and engaging with these new features.
Next, Amped.Bio will debut Reward Pools, enabling creators, communities, and applications to align economically over the long term. Supporters can stake into the creators and brands they believe in, ensuring that network value flows back to participants instead of being captured by platforms. This is an entirely new business model for the internet - powered by web3.
Amped.Bio will be the first live application on an upcoming Ethereum Layer 2 Network designed for global payments, network ownership, and creator-driven economies. With the full network reveal still ahead, Amped.Bio users are already experiencing the foundation of what’s to come and getting a jump on testnet rewards.
“Our mission is to make Web3 invisible to the end user,” said Rob Frasca, Interim CEO at Amplify Digital. “With Amped.Bio, signing up for a profile is all it takes to get a wallet, make payments, and experience the onchain economy. This is the first step toward a future where digital economies are owned by the people who power them.”
About Amplify Digital
Amplify Digital is pioneering the next evolution of digital economies through applications and infrastructure that return value to the people who create it. With Amped.Bio as its flagship application and Revolution Network as its protocol layer, Amplify Digital is building a stake-driven internet where creators, brands, and communities own the upside of their participation.
