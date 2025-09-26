GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) announced today that it will participate in the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York.
The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations, will convene world leaders, diplomats, scholars, and global influencers to reflect on the UN’s eight decades of advancing peace, multilateralism, and international cooperation. The gathering will also spotlight the urgent challenges of today — from global security to sustainable development — and the shared responsibility of nations to chart a course for the future.
Speakers included:
· Ambassador Fu Cong, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN
· Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs
· Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
· Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation
· Nell Chennault Calloway, President & CEO of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum
His Excellency Ambassador Fu Cong, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, is an exceptionally intelligent and insightful leader. His presentation during the Vision China: 80th Anniversary of the United Nations celebration was highly thoughtful and visionary, offering perspectives that honored the UN’s legacy while pointing toward the shared responsibilities of the future. His remarks left a lasting impression on all in attendance and elevated the significance of this historic commemoration.
Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., Chairman of GCUPRI, will represent the Institute at the event.
“It is a profound honor to join this historic gathering at the United Nations, an institution that has stood for eight decades as a beacon of peace and multilateral cooperation,” said Kong. “The mission of GCUPRI is deeply aligned with that legacy — to foster understanding, bridge divides, and build enduring partnerships between nations. As we reflect on the lessons of history, including the extraordinary legacy of U.S.–China cooperation during World War II, we are reminded that peace is not only possible, but essential for humanity’s shared future. GCUPRI will continue to work tirelessly to advance this vision through research, diplomacy, and international collaboration.”
Michael J. Daly III, CEO of GCUPRI, emphasized the institute’s role in advancing dialogue and innovation in diplomacy.
“As the United Nations commemorates 80 years of advancing peace and cooperation, GCUPRI is honored to contribute to this historic dialogue. Our mission is to bridge cultures, leverage innovation, and promote diplomacy in ways that reflect the shared values of humanity. This anniversary reminds us not only of the achievements of the past but also of the urgent responsibility we carry to ensure that peace, sustainability, and multilateral cooperation remain at the heart of the international order. GCUPRI is committed to working alongside global leaders, scholars, and institutions to advance this vision for the next generation.”
Michael J. Daly III, CEO of GCUPRI, also took the opportunity to recognize the contributions of Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network on an video interview for China Daily:
“I would like to personally commend Professor Jeffrey Sachs for his years of tireless support and leadership in advancing sustainable development and global cooperation. His voice has consistently reminded the international community of the urgent need to address inequality, climate change, and conflict with both courage and innovation. GCUPRI deeply values his example as we continue to build on these principles in our own peace research and initiatives.”
In addition to participating in the forum, GCUPRI was honored to meet a legend and global hero, Ms. Nell Chennault Calloway, recognizing the enduring legacy of the Chinese Flying Tigers and their contributions to freedom and peace during World War II. (The Chennault Museum)
This milestone celebration also strengthens GCUPRI’s core mission: to better understand the dynamics of peace and the pathways to reducing conflict worldwide. By engaging with diplomats, thought leaders, and global institutions, GCUPRI gains valuable perspectives and partnerships that enhance its research and expand its capacity to design actionable strategies for conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and sustainable cooperation.
Contact
Cherie Daly
+1 (646) 917-9886
www.gcrupri.org
