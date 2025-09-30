Crown Heights Market Report. Valerie Sebbag Reports that Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth in 2025.
Discover the latest developments in Crown Heights real estate as Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC showcase market trends, investment opportunities, and premium home sales. Stay informed with insights from a trusted local expert driving growth and activity in the Brooklyn community.
Brooklyn, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth, with rising home values and high buyer demand shaping one of Brooklyn’s most competitive neighborhoods. Valerie Sebbag, licensed broker and founder of 555 Properties LLC, recently facilitated several high-profile sales and listings, showcasing her deep local knowledge and the brokerage’s commitment to clients.
Recent Crown Heights Home Sales by Realtor Valerie Sebbag
- 1428 Carroll Street - Sold for $2.6 million, a prime Crown Heights townhouse reflecting the neighborhood’s continuing rise in home values.
- 1337 President Street - Sold for $5 million, completed on behalf of the Church of St. Mark; this historic property holds significant architectural and community value.
- 1375 Carroll Street - Sold for $2.2 million, highlighting strong buyer interest in the area.
- 1444 Carroll Street - Sold for $2 million, demonstrating consistent demand for quality Crown Heights townhouses.
Current Listings and Transactions
- 1659 President Street - Currently under contract, showing strong market activity.
- 1000 St. Johns Place (246 Brooklyn Avenue) - Active for sale, offering buyers a rare opportunity in Crown Heights.
Market Trends Driving Crown Heights Sales
According to Valerie Sebbag, Crown Heights’ combination of historic brownstones, new developments, and vibrant community culture continues to attract buyers and investors. Townhouses remain highly desirable due to their architectural character, investment potential, and central Brooklyn location.
555 Properties LLC leverages data-driven market insights, professional marketing, and dedicated client support to help buyers, sellers, and investors navigate this competitive market. Marketing tools such as virtual tours, high-quality photography, video walkthroughs, and targeted digital campaigns ensure maximum exposure for listings and smooth transaction outcomes.
About 555 Properties LLC
555 Properties LLC, led by Valerie Sebbag, is a boutique Brooklyn real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial sales, investment properties, and market advisory services. With a strong presence in Crown Heights, Valerie Sebbag and her team leverage local knowledge, marketing, and market analysis to deliver results for clients seeking to buy, sell, or invest in Brooklyn NY properties.
Contact
Phone: 917-623-6331
Email: valerie@555prop.com
Website: https://555prop.com
Blog & Market Insights: https://555prop.com/blog
Discover your next Crown Heights property or maximize your home’s value with realtor Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC. Contact the team today to learn more about listings, sales, and investment opportunities in Crown Heights and beyond.
Recent Crown Heights Home Sales by Realtor Valerie Sebbag
- 1428 Carroll Street - Sold for $2.6 million, a prime Crown Heights townhouse reflecting the neighborhood’s continuing rise in home values.
- 1337 President Street - Sold for $5 million, completed on behalf of the Church of St. Mark; this historic property holds significant architectural and community value.
- 1375 Carroll Street - Sold for $2.2 million, highlighting strong buyer interest in the area.
- 1444 Carroll Street - Sold for $2 million, demonstrating consistent demand for quality Crown Heights townhouses.
Current Listings and Transactions
- 1659 President Street - Currently under contract, showing strong market activity.
- 1000 St. Johns Place (246 Brooklyn Avenue) - Active for sale, offering buyers a rare opportunity in Crown Heights.
Market Trends Driving Crown Heights Sales
According to Valerie Sebbag, Crown Heights’ combination of historic brownstones, new developments, and vibrant community culture continues to attract buyers and investors. Townhouses remain highly desirable due to their architectural character, investment potential, and central Brooklyn location.
555 Properties LLC leverages data-driven market insights, professional marketing, and dedicated client support to help buyers, sellers, and investors navigate this competitive market. Marketing tools such as virtual tours, high-quality photography, video walkthroughs, and targeted digital campaigns ensure maximum exposure for listings and smooth transaction outcomes.
About 555 Properties LLC
555 Properties LLC, led by Valerie Sebbag, is a boutique Brooklyn real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial sales, investment properties, and market advisory services. With a strong presence in Crown Heights, Valerie Sebbag and her team leverage local knowledge, marketing, and market analysis to deliver results for clients seeking to buy, sell, or invest in Brooklyn NY properties.
Contact
Phone: 917-623-6331
Email: valerie@555prop.com
Website: https://555prop.com
Blog & Market Insights: https://555prop.com/blog
Discover your next Crown Heights property or maximize your home’s value with realtor Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC. Contact the team today to learn more about listings, sales, and investment opportunities in Crown Heights and beyond.
Contact
555 Properties LLCContact
Valerie Sebbag
917-623-6331
555prop.com
Valerie Sebbag
917-623-6331
555prop.com
Categories