AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi
Washington, DC, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AirSonics today announced the debut of three major innovations at SCTE TechExpo25, unveiling the DeskPod Tri7, CapExPRESS, and Cleo. Together, these products redefine how service providers deliver high-performance Wi-Fi to homes and businesses—solidifying AirSonics’ role as the “launchpad” for the next era of connectivity.
“Next-level Wi-Fi shouldn’t be a compromise between performance, cost, or design,” said Ron Musai, General Manager of AirSonics. “AirSonics was founded by listening to our customers’ challenges, then working with global partners to co-create solutions that elevate Regional Service Providers’ offerings to their subscribers. With DeskPod Tri7, CapExPRESS, and Cleo, we empower operators and subscribers with the tools they need to go farther, faster, and smarter—without trade-offs. SCTE TechExpo25 is the perfect place to launch this new wave of innovation.”
The Three Launches
DeskPod Tri7 — Wi-Fi 7 Performance, Unlocked
The DeskPod Tri7 transforms Wi-Fi 7 potential into remarkable results. Featuring Adaptive Channeling™, ultra-wide 320MHz channels, and Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Tri7 maximizes spectrum utilization and minimizes interference for faster speeds, stronger coverage, and a mesh that adapts in real time. The Tri7 is a multi-functional, OpenSync-certified CPE that delivers unprecedented throughput and coverage at exceptional value.
CapExPRESS — No Subscription, All Performance
CapExPRESS is the first no-subscription, Plume-based Managed Wi-Fi solution, bundled entirely into a one-time hardware purchase. By integrating Plume’s most popular features into a streamlined package, CapExPRESS delivers significant savings, offering compelling features, world-class performance, and premium add-ons available à la carte. For ISPs, the shift from OpEx to CapEx creates new financial flexibility—and for subscribers, it means Wi-Fi that just works—every time.
Cleo — Performance Meets Elegance
Compact, cord-free, and wall-pluggable, Cleo is Wi-Fi 7 performance reimagined. With dual 2.5 GbE ports, OpenSync certification, and a sleek form factor, Cleo combines lightning-fast, low-latency performance with modern design. Whether used as a standalone router or extender, Cleo delivers top-tier Wi-Fi without cluttering desktops or living spaces—proving that subscribers no longer have to choose between technology and aesthetics.
Meet AirSonics at SCTE TechExpo25
AirSonics, Righ, and Plume representatives will be on site with live demos at Booth #N1562, beginning September 29, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
About AirSonics
AirSonics was founded by listening to customer challenges and working with global partners to co-create solutions that empower Regional Service Providers. By sourcing the best platforms worldwide and shaping them into tailored products, AirSonics helps CSPs elevate their service offerings and deliver exceptional broadband experiences to subscribers. From subscription-free managed Wi-Fi to high-performance Wi-Fi 7 devices, AirSonics delivers carrier-grade tools—without the carrier-grade costs. Learn more at https://airsonics.com.
