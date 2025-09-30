Dreaming Tuscany: Bringing the Heart of Tuscany to Your Home with Luxury Vacations and Bocelli Concert Access
Dallas, TX, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Exclusive Tuscan Vacations, Monthly Treasures, and Unforgettable Andrea Bocelli Concert Experiences
Dreaming Tuscany: A Luxury Membership Bringing the Heart of Tuscany to Homes Worldwide
Tuscany, Italy – Dreaming Tuscany introduces an exclusive luxury membership designed for discerning travelers and admirers of Italian excellence. Each membership provides a week-long retreat for two in Tuscany, combined with monthly deliveries of artisanal treasures sourced exclusively from the region’s most celebrated producers.
From organic Brunello di Montalcino and Andrea Bocelli’s family vineyard selections to award-winning olive oil, handcrafted soaps, honey from Monte Amiata, artisanal pasta, and traditional Tuscan sweets, each delivery reflects the heritage, artistry, and authenticity of Tuscany.
Everything Included in the Dreaming Tuscany Membership
A Week for Two in Unforgettable Retreats
Each membership includes a seven-night stay for two in Tuscany, curated to immerse guests in the region’s authentic beauty, tradition, and luxury.
Monthly Delivery of Tuscan Treasures
Every month, members receive a curated selection of artisanal products, including:
One bottle of organic, vegan-certified Brunello di Montalcino
Two kilograms of Val d’Orcia heritage pasta
Five jars of Tuscan preserves in olive oil (artichokes, porcini, sun-dried tomatoes)
One handcrafted soap from Saponificio Fiorentino
Five assorted artisanal Tuscan chocolate bars
One package of cantucci and one of ricciarelli
One honey-scented candle and two jars of honey (wildflower and chestnut)
Two bottles of wine from Andrea Bocelli’s family vineyards
One award-winning Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
Exclusive Tuscan Experiences
Memberships unlock once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as:
Two tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s annual concert at Teatro del Silenzio in July, or participation in the Tuscan grape harvest in September/October
Private tastings of Brunello wine and olive oil in Montalcino
Authentic Tuscan cooking classes with local chefs
A truffle-hunting experience guided by expert hunters and dogs
A private boat excursion along the Argentario coast
A romantic seaside escape in Forte dei Marmi, curated by the Bocelli family
Additional Benefits
Tailored travel insurance is included for each journey, ensuring peace of mind while enjoying Tuscany’s most exclusive experiences.
A Lifestyle, Not Just a Vacation
“Dreaming Tuscany is not just a vacation—it is a lifestyle,” stated the founders. “The membership was created to allow travelers to experience Tuscany in its most authentic and exclusive form, month after month, with memories that last a lifetime.”
Memberships are limited and currently available for individuals seeking to embrace the true Tuscan way of life.
Press & Contact Information
Website: www.dreaming-tuscany.com
Email: info@dreaming-tuscany.com
Press & Contact Information
Website: www.dreaming-tuscany.com
Email: info@dreaming-tuscany.com
