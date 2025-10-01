M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works Announce M4 PTW’s AS9100D Certification for Composite Manufacturing

M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works (M4 PTW) are excited to announce M4 PTW’s AS9100 certification, completed earlier this month. AS9100D certification is a critical differentiator that signifies adherence to the aerospace sector's most rigorous quality and safety standards. For composite design, analysis, and manufacturing, the significance lies in ensuring product safety, process consistency, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire supply chain.