Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29
Boca Raton, FL, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crewsure Insurance Services (“Crewsure”), today announced the launch of Crewsure Americas, established specifically to provide comprehensive and flexible healthcare benefits for crew aboard superyachts/luxury charters, cruise lines and other commercial vessels based in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean.
For more than a decade, Crewsure has advanced seafarer welfare with innovative, employer-funded crew benefit programmes backed by AXA XL Syndicates at Lloyd’s of London. The formation of Crewsure Americas is based on the growing need for integrative healthcare solutions in this key cruise line and yachting market. It also offers a new source of premium revenue for Marine Brokers.
Crewsure Americas helps vessel owners, operators, and marine brokers:
· Prioritise crew health and welfare, meet duty-of-care, maximize retention, and reduce operational risks.
· Access Crewsure’s world-class, employer-funded products, including Commercial Marine Crew Coverage, Family Health Coverage, and Yacht Crew & Guest Coverage.
· Provide immediate medical coverage, wage protection and crew replacement through Crewsure’s no-fault policies.
· Protect crew with robust medical and family benefits (including mental-health counseling and virtual care), as well as responsive, 24/7 global support.
· Leverage Crewsure’s advanced UK based CRM system allowing for rapid quotations, policy issuance and claims administration through Mayfair We Care.
Led by Eric Rahn, a veteran maritime broker and risk advisor, the South Florida–based team has served as licensed Master Service Agents (MSAs) for Crewsure Insurance since 2014. They have decades of maritime and insurance experience with deep knowledge of both domestic and international MLC regulatory requirements.
“Launching in the Americas is a key part of our growth strategy to expand our global footprint and provide vital support for seafarers and their families,” said Andrew Briant, Chief Executive Officer, Crewsure. “When crews feel their health and wellbeing are prioritized, the maritime community as a whole thrives.”
Brokers are Invited to the FLMC Roundtable (Oct. 29)
The Crewsure team will be at the Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and will host a Maritime Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, October 29, 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale (Sawgrass Boardroom).
Session: Closing the Waters: Strengthening Loyalty and Retention Through Employer-Paid Crew Medical and Family Benefits
Key Opportunity: New source of premium revenue for Marine Brokers
RSVP by emailing eric@crewsure.com.
About Crewsure
Crewsure is leading provider of employer-funded crew healthcare, benefits and claims administration, worldwide. Established 12 years ago by maritime insurance veteran Robert Johnston, now Chairman, Crewsure has been successfully developing and modeling a bespoke range of “no fault” insurance products that assist shipowners/managers in protecting the health and well-being of their shipboard personnel and their dependents as a standard contractual entitlement, as fulfilling their requirements set out in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and other regulatory agencies.
Crewsure is a Lloyd’s coverholder underwriting on behalf of AXA XL syndicates, an Authorised Representative under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and a member of the UK Managing General Agents’ Association. Headquartered in the Lloyd’s of London building, Crewsure continues to innovate and advance crew welfare worldwide.
Crewsure Americas is the marketing name of Crewsure Insurance Services Limited. All underwriting and policy issuance take place in the UK. Crewsure is not licensed as an MGA or intermediary in the US; any US placements are made through duly licensed surplus lines insurance brokers. Crewsure Insurance underwrites on behalf of certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London in the UK which is an approved surplus Lines non-admitted “alien” insurer listed in the IID and is eligible under Section 524(2) of the Non-admitted and Reinsurance Reform Act.
Crewsure Insurance Services Limited registered office at 2 St James’s Street, London SW1A 1EF and trades from Room 821 Lloyd’s of London 1986 Building, One Lime Street, London EC3M 7DQ. Registered in England No. 09325907. Crewsure Insurance Services Limited is an Appointed Representative (FRN 660885) of ES Risks Limited who are authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 565023. Crewsure is a member of the Managing General Agents’ Association. Calls may be monitored or recorded for regulatory and security purposes. For European business, Crewsure Insurance Services (Europe) is a trading name of ES Risks Europe EPE whose registered office is at Hasioti Street 13, 151 23 Maroussi Attiki, Athens, Greece. GEMH company registration number: 152459303000. ES Risks Europe EPE is authorised by the Bank of Greece, Special Registry number 326 and in the UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 973279.
For more than a decade, Crewsure has advanced seafarer welfare with innovative, employer-funded crew benefit programmes backed by AXA XL Syndicates at Lloyd’s of London. The formation of Crewsure Americas is based on the growing need for integrative healthcare solutions in this key cruise line and yachting market. It also offers a new source of premium revenue for Marine Brokers.
Crewsure Americas helps vessel owners, operators, and marine brokers:
· Prioritise crew health and welfare, meet duty-of-care, maximize retention, and reduce operational risks.
· Access Crewsure’s world-class, employer-funded products, including Commercial Marine Crew Coverage, Family Health Coverage, and Yacht Crew & Guest Coverage.
· Provide immediate medical coverage, wage protection and crew replacement through Crewsure’s no-fault policies.
· Protect crew with robust medical and family benefits (including mental-health counseling and virtual care), as well as responsive, 24/7 global support.
· Leverage Crewsure’s advanced UK based CRM system allowing for rapid quotations, policy issuance and claims administration through Mayfair We Care.
Led by Eric Rahn, a veteran maritime broker and risk advisor, the South Florida–based team has served as licensed Master Service Agents (MSAs) for Crewsure Insurance since 2014. They have decades of maritime and insurance experience with deep knowledge of both domestic and international MLC regulatory requirements.
“Launching in the Americas is a key part of our growth strategy to expand our global footprint and provide vital support for seafarers and their families,” said Andrew Briant, Chief Executive Officer, Crewsure. “When crews feel their health and wellbeing are prioritized, the maritime community as a whole thrives.”
Brokers are Invited to the FLMC Roundtable (Oct. 29)
The Crewsure team will be at the Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and will host a Maritime Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, October 29, 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale (Sawgrass Boardroom).
Session: Closing the Waters: Strengthening Loyalty and Retention Through Employer-Paid Crew Medical and Family Benefits
Key Opportunity: New source of premium revenue for Marine Brokers
RSVP by emailing eric@crewsure.com.
About Crewsure
Crewsure is leading provider of employer-funded crew healthcare, benefits and claims administration, worldwide. Established 12 years ago by maritime insurance veteran Robert Johnston, now Chairman, Crewsure has been successfully developing and modeling a bespoke range of “no fault” insurance products that assist shipowners/managers in protecting the health and well-being of their shipboard personnel and their dependents as a standard contractual entitlement, as fulfilling their requirements set out in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and other regulatory agencies.
Crewsure is a Lloyd’s coverholder underwriting on behalf of AXA XL syndicates, an Authorised Representative under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and a member of the UK Managing General Agents’ Association. Headquartered in the Lloyd’s of London building, Crewsure continues to innovate and advance crew welfare worldwide.
Crewsure Americas is the marketing name of Crewsure Insurance Services Limited. All underwriting and policy issuance take place in the UK. Crewsure is not licensed as an MGA or intermediary in the US; any US placements are made through duly licensed surplus lines insurance brokers. Crewsure Insurance underwrites on behalf of certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London in the UK which is an approved surplus Lines non-admitted “alien” insurer listed in the IID and is eligible under Section 524(2) of the Non-admitted and Reinsurance Reform Act.
Crewsure Insurance Services Limited registered office at 2 St James’s Street, London SW1A 1EF and trades from Room 821 Lloyd’s of London 1986 Building, One Lime Street, London EC3M 7DQ. Registered in England No. 09325907. Crewsure Insurance Services Limited is an Appointed Representative (FRN 660885) of ES Risks Limited who are authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 565023. Crewsure is a member of the Managing General Agents’ Association. Calls may be monitored or recorded for regulatory and security purposes. For European business, Crewsure Insurance Services (Europe) is a trading name of ES Risks Europe EPE whose registered office is at Hasioti Street 13, 151 23 Maroussi Attiki, Athens, Greece. GEMH company registration number: 152459303000. ES Risks Europe EPE is authorised by the Bank of Greece, Special Registry number 326 and in the UK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference 973279.
Contact
Crewsure InsuranceContact
Courtney Guertin
401-368-6655
crewsure.com
Courtney Guertin
401-368-6655
crewsure.com
Multimedia
Categories