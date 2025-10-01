Discover How to Turn Hidden Trauma Into Growth, Peace, and Resilience - Practical Tools for Real Life
Maybe you struggle to focus, feel constantly behind, quick to anger, or stuck in unhealthy patterns. These are signs of trauma—even if you don’t realize you’ve experienced it. In The Truth About Trauma (Llewellyn, June 2025), Dr. Lisa Collins blends expertise and lived experience to show how to recognize trauma, interrupt harmful responses, and transform pain into healing, resilience, and joy.
Portland, OR, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In The Truth About Trauma: Break Patterns, Build Resilience, Restore Joy (Llewellyn; June 2025; $16.99 Trade Paperback Original; 240 pages; ISBN: 978-0-7387-7929-4), Dr. Lisa Collins draws on her expertise as trauma practitioner and her experience as a trauma survivor to teach us how to recognize trauma when, where, and however it shows up and interrupt unhealthy responses to it. Then, using her life as a map, Dr. Lisa leads the way to transforming harmful energies into healing ones.
“This book is a healing vehicle, and you are in the driver’s seat,” Dr. Lisa assures every reader, whether or not they are consciously aware of the trauma in their past and its insidious staying power. “The road ahead will challenge you…but
be courageous, forge ahead, and know this: you are moving towards an
awakening.”
Step by step, The Truth About Trauma guides readers on a journey
of self-discovery and empowerment to break free of trauma’s hold, build inner
strength, and find calm, peace, and light. It unfolds in three progressive healing
levels:
• Level 1: Body Sensations—Tuning in to where and how trauma is stored in the body, including stomachaches, headaches, insomnia, ﬁdgeting, loss of appetite, hypervigilance, and recoiling at being hugged. Dr. Lisa also sheds light on how trauma triggers our nervous system to take over and respond by either fight, flight, fawn (I need you to like me), or flock (I need the comfort of others).
• Level 2: Mind Patterns—Bringing awareness to how our thoughts, belief systems, and behaviors are affected by unhealed trauma. The first step is paying attention to any thoughts in your head that are unkind, bullying, or judgmental. “Think about that nagging voice that is the critic,” Dr. Lisa urges. “Whose is it? If the voice is not saying you are amazing, it is not your voice.” So, talk back! When those hurtful thoughts arise, pause and say to yourself, That is not true, Stop it, or I take that back. Then, write down a positive thought to replace it.
• Level 3: Positive Reconnection of the Body, Mind, and Spirit—Integrating a new understanding of the physical, emotional, and mental impacts of trauma into regular self-care and new avenues of wellness. To bring all the learning, doing, and healing together, Dr. Lisa offers self-reflective and self-care tools from affirmations, controlled breathing, and muscle testing to working through the process of forgiving those who traumatized us as a door to deeper spiritual connection.
Filled with real-life stories, helpful illustrations, prompts and questions for journaling, and specific exercises, The Truth About Trauma is an enlightening, uplifting, and potentially life-transforming guide for anyone impacte by trauma—whether generational, cultural, racial, institutional, or uniquely personal.
Lia Collina, Ed.D., is an author, teacher, assistant professor, Strategies for Trauma Awareness Resilience (STAR) trauma practitioner, racial healing leader, Conscious Freedom Life Coach, organizational consultant, and medium. Her acclaimed TEDx Talk, Healing from Racial Trauma, has more than 6,000 views and chronicles the healing modalities resulting from her research. She also authored Love of Light and hosted a podcast, Love and Light with Dr. Lisa. She makes her home in Portland, Oregon.
Lisa Collins
971-238-9608
www.lisaycollins.com/
Management and Booking Anthony J.W. Benson injoi LLC
anthony@injoi.com
anthonyjwbenson.com
