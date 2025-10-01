Discover How to Turn Hidden Trauma Into Growth, Peace, and Resilience - Practical Tools for Real Life

Maybe you struggle to focus, feel constantly behind, quick to anger, or stuck in unhealthy patterns. These are signs of trauma—even if you don’t realize you’ve experienced it. In The Truth About Trauma (Llewellyn, June 2025), Dr. Lisa Collins blends expertise and lived experience to show how to recognize trauma, interrupt harmful responses, and transform pain into healing, resilience, and joy.