Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters.
Springfield, OR, October 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Henricks Media today announced the release of Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids, the debut title in its new outdoor-themed children's activity book series. The book, authored by company founder Jeremy Henricks under the Henricks Outdoors imprint, is now available on Amazon and will soon be distributed to independent bookstores nationwide.
Designed for children ages 6–12, the book features 300 imaginative "Would You Rather" questions inspired by camping, hiking, wildlife, and outdoor adventures. The project reflects Henricks Media's broader strategy of expanding from digital media and knowledge management into family-oriented publishing that encourages screen-free creativity.
"This launch represents an exciting extension of Henricks Media's mission to create meaningful, human-centered content," said Jeremy Henricks, founder of Henricks Media and Henricks Outdoors. "Through this series, we hope to help families unplug, laugh together, and connect with nature through imagination."
Key details of the release include:
- Paperback available on Amazon for $11.99 (ISBN: 979-8993111407).
- Distribution to independent bookstores and libraries beginning Fall 2025.
- Part of a planned series blending humor, adventure, and nature to inspire kids and families.
About Henricks Media
Henricks Media, based in Oregon, is a knowledge management and content strategy company founded by Jeremy Henricks. Building on nearly two decades of experience leading self-service, knowledge operations, and digital publishing initiatives, the company has recently expanded into book publishing under its Henricks Outdoors imprint.
Media Contact
Henricks Media
Email: info@henricksmedia.com
Phone: 458-215-5521
Website: www.henricksmedia.com
