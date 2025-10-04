Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun

Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters.