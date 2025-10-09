Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Kansas City, MO, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vendux LLC (www.vendux.org), the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny (https://useshiny.com/), a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand.
Shiny has built a strong reputation for its innovative digital platform, enabling companies to tap into experienced fractional leaders to address their most pressing growth and transformation challenges. With this acquisition, Vendux solidifies its position as the central hub for fractional leadership by combining its proprietary PerfectMatch™ system and global executive network with Shiny’s established marketplace and client base.
“Vendux and Shiny share the same mission: enabling businesses to access the right executive leadership at the right time,” said Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. “This acquisition allows us to expand the ways we serve not only sales but every dimension of executive leadership—finance, marketing, operations, and beyond. Clients and users can expect continuity in the Shiny experience, with the added benefit of Vendux’s expanding global ecosystem.”
“Joining forces with Vendux is a natural next step for Shiny,” added Jacob Sheldon, Founder of Shiny. “From the beginning, we’ve been committed to giving companies flexible access to top executive talent. Vendux brings the scale, reach, and proven matching methodology to make that vision even bigger and more impactful.”
All existing Shiny clients, subscribers, and partners will continue to be supported without interruption. Over the coming months, Vendux will explore opportunities to integrate Shiny more deeply into its portfolio of services while preserving the brand’s digital-first model.
The acquisition underscores Vendux’s commitment to scaling access to fractional leadership solutions worldwide, providing companies with flexible, cost-effective options to accelerate growth, transformation, and long-term success.
Contact
