RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution.
Kaufman, TX, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RevGen Networks, a trusted partner in helping communities and consumers connect to the internet and essential services, today announced its official rebrand to MergeWiFi (www.mergewifi.com). The new brand represents the company’s evolution, focus on innovation, and commitment to bringing together multiple carrier networks into one simple, reliable solution.
“For years, our mission has been to make connectivity easier and more affordable,” said Lucas Winchester, VP, MergeWiFi. “With MergeWiFi, we’re advancing that vision by delivering multi-carrier access that works anywhere. Helping families, businesses, and communities cut through the noise and get the service that truly works for them.”
Why the Change:
The rebrand reflects more than just a new name. It highlights MergeWiFi’s role as a connectivity concierge, merging networks, plans, and solutions to empower consumers. By unifying internet and wireless service options, MergeWiFi makes it easier for people to find the right fit at the right price without the confusion of navigating multiple providers.
What Stays the Same:
While the name has changed, the company’s mission remains constant:
- Simplifying connectivity – offering consumers a seamless way to compare and enroll in internet and wireless services.
- Supporting communities – partnering with carriers, property managers, and community leaders to close the digital divide.
- Driving innovation – continuously evolving to meet the needs of households, businesses, and organizations.
About MergeWiFi:
MergeWiFi helps people and communities connect to the internet and essential services by combining the strength of multiple carrier networks into one simple solution. With partnerships across major internet and wireless providers, MergeWiFi empowers consumers to find the best option for their unique needs.
Learn more at www.mergewifi.com.
Contact
MergeWiFiContact
Olivia Smith
800-274-5308
www.mergewifi.com
