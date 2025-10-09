PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
Phoenix, AZ, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California.
This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s flooring, scaffolding, mezz deck, and double deck structure inventory while further strengthening its presence on the West Coast. With Top Productions’ decades of expertise and reputation for high-quality products and service, the integration enhances PRO EM’s ability to deliver large-scale, innovative, and customized event infrastructure to clients nationwide.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Top Productions into the PRO EM family,” said Amir Glogau, Chairman & CEO of PRO EM National Event Services. “We’ve worked alongside Top Productions for years and have tremendous respect for the team they’ve built and the quality of their work. Together, we are positioned to offer an even deeper inventory and broadened capabilities to better serve our clients Nationwide.”
Top Productions has been a trusted partner in the live events industry for 35 years, supporting major sporting events, concerts, festivals, and large-scale activations with a wide range of tailored solutions for flooring and structures. Joining PRO EM’s portfolio will allow the combined company to provide clients with unmatched scale, customization, and the proven skill of experienced crews.
“Becoming part of PRO EM opens an exciting new chapter for Top Productions team members and clients,” said Peter Daly, Top Productions Owner. “Our shared values, long-standing relationship, and commitment to excellence make this a natural fit. We are proud to join forces and continue delivering world-class solutions to clients.”
With this acquisition, PRO EM continues its mission of being the nation’s most trusted partner in delivering premium, full-service event infrastructure—ranging from temporary tent structures, flooring, HVAC, and power distribution, to logistics and event management services.
About PRO EM National Event Services
PRO EM National Event Services is one of the nation’s largest providers of premium event rentals, infrastructure, and logistics solutions. With branches in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando, PRO EM delivers innovative event experiences for world-class sporting events, government agencies, concerts, corporate activations, and more.
About Top Productions
Top Productions is a leading provider of event flooring and scaffolding solutions, trusted by clients across the West Coast for their quality, reliability, and expertise. Known for its hands-on approach and commitment to excellence, Top Productions has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and innovative providers in the industry.
For more information:
https://proem.org/
https://www.top-productions.com/
