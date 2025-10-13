Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners Leads Investment in PATH
Dallas, TX, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners announced today that it has led the latest funding round for PATH, the reusable bottled water company pioneering sustainable aluminum packaging.
“PATH isn’t selling bottled water, they are redefining an entire category,” said Rogers Healy, founder and CEO of Morrison Seger. “They took something as simple as water and made it smarter for people and smarter for the planet. They have built a brand with staying power, and that is exactly the type of partner we want to go all in with.”
With the support of Morrison Seger, PATH will expand retail distribution, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate its mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.
PATH sets itself apart with a durable aluminum bottle that’s refillable and endlessly recyclable. Every bottle is BPA-free and PFAS-free, combining the convenience of bottled water with the strength of a reusable container. The water is purified through a seven-step process, including reverse osmosis and UV treatment, making PATH the leading sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.
“We are thrilled to have Morrison Seger as a major investor in our fast-growing brand,” said Shadi Bakour, co-founder and CEO of PATH. “We’re more than just another beverage brand, and Rogers and his team are true proponents of disruption and innovation, so we’re excited about what we will accomplish working hand-in-hand.”
About Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners:
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners is a firm dedicated to investing in companies that deliver real value to investors. The firm showcases a diverse portfolio ranging from Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) to Software as a Service (SaaS). Based in Dallas, Texas, Morrison Seger partners with industry leaders who are committed to making a meaningful impact while disrupting their respective industries. Morrison Seger is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration, helping exceptional founders and companies achieve their growth potential. For more information, please visit morrisonseger.com.
About PATH
PATH is a California-based company offering purified water in refillable, 100% recyclable aluminum bottles. With a mission to eliminate single-use plastic, PATH combines clean hydration with sustainable packaging and partners nationwide to build a movement for people and the planet. Learn more at pathwater.com.
Media Contact:
Alexandra Brown
Creative Strategist, Morrison Seger
Alexandra@MorrisonSeger.com
