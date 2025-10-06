Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy.
Roslyn Heights, NY, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, Inc., the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, and PathAI, the global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced a new integration that empowers laboratories to unite digital slide review and reporting with speech-enabled workflows, driving efficiency, and consistency.
The integration links Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO with PathAI’s AISight® Image Management System*, allowing pathologists to move naturally between digital slide review and report creation using voice commands. Pathologists can dictate narrative content and capture structured data while staying focused on the slides in front of them. This seamless connection minimizes interruptions, streamlines workflows, and helps maintain efficiency and consistency in reporting.
“Digital pathology is transforming how labs operate, but true efficiency comes when reporting keeps pace with image review,” said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. “By pairing VoiceOver PRO with PathAI’s AISight, we’re giving pathologists a unified, voice-driven workflow that enhances both speed and accuracy.”
With this joint solution, pathology teams gain:
Unified Workflow: Direct connection between digital slide navigation and structured or narrative reporting.
Voice-Driven Efficiency: Hands-free navigation and data capture reduce manual steps and streamline case completion.
Improved Throughput: Reduced disruptions during case review help accelerate turnaround times for patient results.
“PathAI’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by enabling pathologists with advanced digital and AI-powered tools,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of PathAI. “Integrating with Voicebrook expands that mission by making it even easier for pathologists to focus on their expertise while minimizing workflow interruptions.”
The Voicebrook–PathAI experience is now available to laboratories seeking to modernize their workflows with seamless digital slide navigation and speech-enabled reporting.
* AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland. Learn more at www.pathai.com
About Voicebrook:
Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
