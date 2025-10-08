Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care.
Roslyn Heights, NY, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, Inc., the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, and PathPresenter, a leading enterprise-grade digital pathology platform, today announced a new integration that combines digital slide navigation with speech-enabled reporting. The collaboration enables pathologists to work more efficiently and consistently while supporting high-quality patient care.
The integration connects Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO reporting platform with PathPresenter’s enterprise digital pathology solution, allowing pathologists to review slides and generate reports using voice commands. Pathologists can dictate narrative findings, complete CAP protocols, and capture structured data without shifting focus away from the slides they are reviewing. This smooth connection reduces workflow interruptions and helps laboratories streamline case completion.
“Our mission at PathPresenter is to empower pathologists with an intuitive, smart, vendor-neutral platform that supports clinical, research, and educational needs,” said Dr. Cory Batenchuk, SVP of Operations at PathPresenter. “Integrating with Voicebrook adds speech-enabled reporting to the digital pathology environment, helping pathologists stay focused on their diagnostic work.”
“Pathologists need seamless tools that let them move easily from image review to reporting,” said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. “By combining PathPresenter’s robust digital pathology platform with VoiceOver PRO’s speech-enabled reporting, we allow laboratories to reduce manual steps, improve consistency, and deliver results more quickly.”
With the joint solution, pathology teams benefit from:
Integrated Workflow: Direct connection between digital slide review and both narrative and protocol-driven reporting.
Hands-Free Navigation: Voice-enabled interaction reduces manual steps and helps maintain diagnostic focus.
Faster Turnaround: Streamlined processes help accelerate case navigation, review and reporting for improved patient care.
The Voicebrook–PathPresenter integration is available now for laboratories seeking to modernize their diagnostic workflows with a seamless, voice-driven connection between slide review and reporting.
About Voicebrook:
Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com
About PathPresenter:
PathPresenter is an enterprise-grade digital pathology platform designed by pathologists for pathologists. It provides a vendor-neutral image management and workflow solution supporting clinical diagnosis, remote consultation, education, and research. Its Clinical Viewer has earned FDA 510(k) clearance for primary diagnosis in approved configurations. By enabling integration with best-in-class AI tools and fostering interoperability, PathPresenter helps laboratories adopt advanced digital pathology workflows confidently and efficiently. Learn more at www.pathpresenter.com
